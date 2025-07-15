San Francisco 49ers to place Canadian QB Kurtis Rourke on non-football injury list: report

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to place Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke on their non-football injury list, as per NBC Sports reporter Matt Maiocco. This designation is commonly given to players recovering from long-term injuries suffered at the college level.

The native of Oakville, Ont. played the entire 2024 collegiate season with a torn ACL, though this wasn’t reported until after the season finished. He underwent ACL revision surgery on January 8. This was the second ACL tear of his collegiate career.

Rourke was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, though he likely would have been taken higher had he not been coming off surgery.

The six-foot-four, 220-pound passer had a decorated season at Indiana University in 2024, throwing for 2,827 yards, 27 touchdowns, and four interceptions to lead the Hoosiers to a berth in the College Football Playoff. He was named second-team All-Big Ten and won the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian football player in the NCAA.

Rourke spent the first five seasons of his collegiate career at Ohio University where he threw for 7,651 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He was named the Mid-American Conference’s Most Valuable Player in 2022.

The 24-year-old’s CFL rights belong to the Saskatchewan Roughriders as the team selected him in the third round of the 2025 CFL Draft. He is the younger brother of B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

The 49ers opened their rookie camp on Tuesday with full training camp set to get underway on July 22. The team finished at the bottom of the NFC West standings last season at 6-11.