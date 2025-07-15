Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ DB Jamal Peters named CFL’s top performer for Week 6 by PFF

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ defensive back Jamal Peters has been named the CFL’s top performer for Week 6, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

The 28-year-old native of Bassfield, Miss. recorded two defensive tackles and two interceptions in his team’s 23-20 win over the Ottawa Redblacks, earning an individual grade of 90.9. This was PFF’s third-highest individual grade for any player through six weeks this season.

The six-foot-one, 220-pound cornerback has made 21 defensive tackles and three interceptions through six games this season, helping the Tiger-Cats reach first place in the East Division at 3-2.

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ quarterback Trevor Harris was the highest-graded offensive player in Week 6, earning a score of 87.9. The veteran passer completed 36-of-44 pass attempts for 425 yards and one touchdown in a 24-10 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

The B.C. Lions had the highest-graded offensive line this week, earning a group grade of 64.6. The top-graded individual was left tackle Jarell Broxton at 73.0, followed by Ilm Manning and Chris Schleuger. James Butler rushed for a career-high 176 yards behind the team’s offensive line as the Lions beat the Edmonton Elks by a score of 32-14.

The CFL partnered with PFF for the first time ahead of the 2023 season. The company uses game footage to review every player on the field and grades their individual performances on a scale from zero to 100.

The league unveils the top-graded players from PFF each week. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play at least 10. Ties are broken by the number of snaps played.

The top-graded players from each position were as follows for Week 6.

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan | 87.9

RB | James Butler | B.C. | 85.1

REC | Joe Robustelli | Saskatchewan | 86.1

OL | Jarell Broxton | B.C. | 73.0

DL | Jaylon Hutchings | Calgary | 79.5

LB | Nick Anderson | Edmonton | 82.1

DB | Jamal Peters | Hamilton | 90.9

RET | Kalil Pimpleton | Ottawa | 78.8

K/P | Mark Vassett | Calgary | 73.9

ST | Jaxon Ford | Saskatchewan | 84.6

Below are the top-graded performances of the season dating back to Week 1.