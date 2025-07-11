Game between Saskatchewan Roughriders, Calgary Stampeders delayed due to poor air quality

Friday night’s game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders has officially been delayed indefinitely due to poor air quality at Mosaic Stadium.

The CFL originally pushed the game by 45 minutes, with warmups scheduled to begin at 9:10 p.m. EST. However, air quality levels have not yet reached a level acceptable for players to take the field.

Air quality continues to improve, but has not yet reached a level considered safe for play. As a result, the start of the game remains delayed,” the CFL said in a statement. “Once it is safe for players to begin warming up, kickoff will take place 30 minutes later. We will provide an update as soon as a kickoff time is confirmed.”

This is the second Riders game to be delayed due to wildfire smoke this year, following a preseason tilt with Winnipeg.

In 2019, the CFL and CFL Players’ Association (CFLPA) agreed that players should not practice or play outdoors if the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) is seven or higher. As of publishing of this article, air quality in Regina was listed as a 10+ on the AQHI — the highest possible rating — but was forecasted to improve throughout the night.

According to Environment Canada, air quality due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and vary considerably from hour to hour.

In the regular season, a game delayed by more than three hours due to weather results in cancellation. Per the policy, players are not required to play on the following day. Instead, the teams would play a two-possession shootout prior to their next meeting where they would scrimmage from the 55-yard line. The winner of that shootout would be awarded two points, while a tie would result in one point for each team.

For now, the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-0) and Calgary Stampeders (3-1) remain in limbo. Calgary recorded a surprise upset win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week by a score of 37-16, while Saskatchewan was on a bye week.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on 770 CHQR in Calgary and 620 CKRM in Regina.