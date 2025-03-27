‘You want playmakers in the building’: GM Shawn Burke explains Ottawa Redblacks free agent process with Eugene Lewis

The Ottawa Redblacks and CFL all-star receiver Eugene Lewis came together in an unexpected match during free agency.

The 31-year-old received interest from multiple teams, including the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders. Ottawa general manager Shawn Burke kept in touch with Lewis as the process played out.

“There’s been a couple times where we’ve chatted before — I don’t have the space, it’s not going to work. We talked this time when he became free, a few days into free agency, it was the right time and place this time,” Burke explained.

“As free agency goes, you get a blueprint of how things are going and where money can be allocated. It became more genuine and real over a couple days into the window. We do things a certain way with our free agency process, multiple people from our organization are involved in getting to know these players.”

Burke does not make hasty decisions in the communication window, wanting instead to find an all-around fit between the front office, coaching staff, team, and free agent. That helps the Redblacks avoid situations where players come to head coach Bob Dyce’s office to tell him things aren’t what they envisioned when they signed on.

“That’s a lot of work on our plates and their plates. We want to connect with the players. We want to make sure we have an understanding of how they fit in and that takes some time,” Burke said.

“The opportunity to get someone like Geno in the fold this offseason — you want to have playmakers in the building. To have that type of guy want to come to your organization, I believe sends a message to the rest of the team of what we’re about.”

Lewis took less money to sign in the nation’s capital. He had a $250,000 offer on the table from another team but chose to ink a deal with the Redblacks for $223,000 in hard money in 2025 and $239,000 in 2026.

“Definitely knew conversing over the first couple days that it was plausible and then we got to the point where he said, ‘Let’s do this.’ That’s what you want to hear when you’re putting a deal together — they’re as committed to your side as you are to pursuing them,” Burke said.

“It makes you feel great when you’re focused on a guy and you get that guy to commit to coming to the organization. Be it money or not money, guys want to win, their careers are too short, and there’s too much up for grabs, so it justifies the plan you have in place.”

The six-foot, 200-pound pass catcher made the trip to the Redblacks facility on Wednesday, February 12 to put pen to paper. He spent time with people in the organization and toured the team’s facilities at TD Place.

“An excellent couple days getting to know Geno — more than just No. 87 on the field and what you see, but who No. 87 is as a person, how he ticks and the professional he is,” Burke said.

“The fact he’s down in Florida training for three months of his offseason, the seriousness that he takes his job and role in this league was great to hear.”

Lewis kicks off the 2025 CFL season with Ottawa as the Redblacks travel to Saskatchewan for a matchup at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, June 5.