Sources: Edmonton Elks agree to terms with Canadian OL David Beard

The Edmonton Elks have agreed to terms with Canadian offensive lineman David Beard, per sources. Barring anything unforeseen, he’ll join the team on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old was named All-CFL for the first time in his career this past season. According to Pro Football Focus, the six-foot-five, 320-pound blocker was the third-ranked centre in the CFL in 2024 with a run block grade of 68.8 and a pass block grade of 66.4.

Beard spent the first eight years of his professional career with Edmonton. The Sherwood Park, Alta. native was selected in the second round of the 2015 CFL Draft by general manager Ed Hervey, who also spent time with him in Hamilton the last two seasons. Hervey has repeatedly preached the importance of getting better along the offensive line and bringing in players with local ties since returning to the franchise this off-season.

In nine CFL seasons, Beard has appeared in 137 games and made 109 starts.

Pending free agents can negotiate with teams across the league during the current window, which closes on Sunday, Feb. 9. Players can agree to terms on a contract with a particular team, however, the deals are not legally binding and can’t be made official until after free agency opens on Tuesday, Feb. 11.