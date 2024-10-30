NFL star Travis Kelce dons Zach Collaros jersey on ‘New Heights’ Podcast

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are on a roll as, only one week after garnering the support of Mother Nature, they received a nod from one of the top players in the NFL.

Travis Kelce wore a Zach Collaros jersey on the latest episode of the ‘New Heights’ Podcast, which garnered over 60,000 views on YouTube in the first four hours of it being posted. The show regularly generates over 500,000 views on YouTube alone with some episodes reaching close to 1 million. This doesn’t include audio-only downloads or video segments that get pushed to various social media channels.

The show is co-hosted by brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, both of whom played alongside and lived with Collaros during their tenure together at the University of Cincinnati. The trio have remained close friends ever since with Collaros watching last year’s AFC Divisional Playoff matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills from a suite shared by Jason and Travis’ girlfriend, international pop sensation Taylor Swift.

The Kelce brothers have also made at least one trip north to watch Collaros play, attending a game back in 2019 when he was a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Travis has previously stated that Collaros could play in the NFL and he might be right as the 36-year-old passer threw for a career-high 4,336 yards this season, leading the Blue Bombers to a fourth-straight finish atop the West Division at 11-7.

The veteran tight end has made 38 catches for 335 yards and one touchdown so far this season for the Kansas City Chiefs, helping the team off to a 7-0 start. The future Hall of Fame inductee has made 945 catches for 11,663 yards and 75 touchdowns over his NFL career, earning nine Pro Bowl selections, winning three Super Bowls, and making almost $100 million.