Connect with us

Saskatchewan Roughriders

The good, the bad, and the dumb of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 42-20 win over Ottawa

Photo courtesy: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

They did it. They actually did it. The Saskatchewan Roughriders left no doubt as to who the better team was on Friday night.

Like a grader down a grid road, the Riders levelled the Ottawa Redblacks 42-20 on Rider Farm Show night in front of 29,789 fans at Mosaic Stadium.

For the first half, it looked like the Riders and their fans were in for another night where they let their opponent hang around and make a game far more interesting than it deserved to be. But then the second half rolled around, and it was basically all Green and White from there.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

For everything this team accomplished last season en route to a Grey Cup championship, you didn’t see something like this all that often. To do it without the likes of Kian Schaffer-Baker, Sam Emilus and Rolan Milligan Jr. is even more impressive.

Here is the good, the bad, and the dumb of the Riders’ sixth win of the season.

The Good

A truly decisive victory wasn’t the only rare feat accomplished by the Riders against the Redblacks — they finally got an interception from a defensive back.

For the last couple of seasons, the likes of Milligan Jr., Tevaughn Campbell, and Marcus Sayles have feasted on quarterbacks from across the CFL. Coming into this one, the Riders defence had only managed two interceptions, both by linebacker Josh Woods.

One of the biggest questions for weeks has been who would be the first member of the Riders’ secondary to finally pick off an opposition quarterback. We got our answer on Friday night, and it was Jonathan Edouard.

The turnover came at just the right time for Corey Mace’s squad, as they had just taken a 28-14 lead after a rushing touchdown from Tommy Stevens. Four plays from the offence later, and Stevens was once again rushing into the end zone for yet another score, and the rout was on in Saskatchewan.

Would the outcome of this game have been different without that interception? Probably not, but it feels like it could have been closer.

The Bad

Mace has continued to say that he has confidence in his kicker, Alex Hale, but his actions continue to suggest otherwise.

Not only did they finally sign another kicker this week, but Mace again made an overly conservative decision to punt due to his kicker’s inability to make a field goal over 40 yards.

In the first quarter, Mace was faced with a third-and-three from the Redblacks’ 42-yard line. Most coaches in this league would send out their kicker for a 49-yard field goal, which a professional kicker should generally be able to make. Another acceptable option — which I would have chosen — would be to go for it and try to convert the first down.

Mace opted to punt.

At first, it appeared to be a decision that worked out, as the Riders forced a two-and-out and then they blocked a punt for a touchdown. However, the touchdown was called back after Devin Adams was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the long snapper. While there is certainly some debate about the call — I, for one, have no problem with it as there were angles shown on TSN that suggest Peter Adjey wasn’t fully in the play yet when he took the contact — but either way, the whole situation could have been avoided with better game management.

The Redblacks went on to score a touchdown on that drive to take a 6-3 lead. The football gods work in mysterious ways sometimes, but yet again, fortune favours the bold.

The Dumb

As we’ve discussed before, everything is wrestling, so as they say in that business, no one is more over in Saskatchewan right now than Tommy Stevens.

For the uninitiated, over means your gimmick is extremely popular with the fans. It’s usually used to describe the good guys or faces, but the bad guys or heels can also be over. In this case, Stevens is no doubt the face in Riderville.

Stevens has taken his play to another level this season and continues to play a bigger role in the offence. Last season, he was pretty much only used to convert first downs. This year, he’s also closing out games and scoring touchdowns from outside of the one-yard line.

Since joining the Riders, he’s earned the nickname “Stone Cold” Tommy Stevens. Every time he converts a first down, they play “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s theme music at Mosaic Stadium. It’s safe to say that Stevens has embraced the moniker, as he celebrated as Austin would have following his third touchdown of the game.

The celebration would have been even better with a couple of beers, but that’s understandably not possible in the middle of the game.

Either way, Stevens-mania is reaching a fever pitch in Saskatchewan, and that’s the bottom line.

Joel Gasson is a Regina-based sports writer, broadcaster and football fanatic. He is also a beer aficionado.

Today's Games Saturday, August 8

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Saskatchewan Roughriders chop Redblacks with second-half buzzsaw (& other thoughts)

John Hodge

Winnipeg Blue Bombers suffer humiliating loss to B.C. Lions (& eight other thoughts)

JC Abbott

Calgary Stampeders were ‘hanging on by fumes’ ahead of fatal third-down stop in Toronto: Dave Dickenson

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: three favourites worth betting in Week 10

B.C. Lions

Nathan Rourke, four other starters officially return for B.C. Lions against Hamilton

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 10

Edmonton Elks

Montreal Alouettes down four starting defenders against Edmonton Elks

Nick Anderson

Edmonton Elks

Nick Anderson, David Beard returning for Edmonton Elks against Montreal

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders were ‘hanging on by fumes’ ahead of fatal third-down stop in Toronto: Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Low five: how the Calgary Stampeders gave away victory to the Argos

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders chop Redblacks with second-half buzzsaw (& other thoughts)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

The good, the bad, and the dumb of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 42-20 win over Ottawa

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

3DownNation awards: the best and worst of Week 9

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Saskatchewan Roughriders reverse-hurdle over Edmonton Elks

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

First-round CFL draft pick Jonathan Denis to make first start for Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats name Harrison Frost starting quarterback against B.C. Lions in Week 10

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly won’t become ‘Checkdown Charlie’ after second four-interception performance of 2026

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts pull out win over Stampeders despite turnover woes (& seven other thoughts)

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add Kenzel Lawler, brother of All-CFL receiver Kenny, to negotiation list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks start Cade McDonald against Riders in spot left open by Eugene Lewis release

Montreal Alouettes

CFL fines Edmonton Elks’ Noah Taylor for contacting official, disciplines two others

Montreal Alouettes

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: three favourites worth betting in Week 10

Jayden Dalke

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ captain Jayden Dalke dies in car crash

Ottawa Redblacks

Grudge match confirmed: Winnipeg Blue Bombers starting Dru Brown against Ottawa Redblacks

A football player in a light blue uniform with the number 12 prepares to throw the ball during a game.

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly expresses frustration with Toronto Argonauts’ ‘unprecedented’ road schedule, FIFA World Cup displacement

Edmonton Elks

‘We’re past those dark days’: Edmonton Elks celebrate increased attendance after ‘ugly’ win

Montreal Alouettes

Former CFL player Spencer Moore pleads guilty to intimate partner violence

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions’ Darnell Sankey fined for hit that injured Toronto QB Chad Kelly

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions: Nathan Rourke going to miss ‘weeks rather than months’

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘I don’t know who we are right now’: Brady Oliveira concerned Winnipeg Blue Bombers lack offensive identity

Chad Kelly

Betting News

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Chad Kelly complaints can lead to Toronto Argonauts cover

Jayden Dalke

Saskatchewan Roughriders

RCMP: Riders’ Jayden Dalke drove wrong way before fatal crash, had alcohol and cannabis in vehicle

Calgary Stampeders

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: Week 6

News

Nova Scotia premier Tim Houston meets with group behind Halifax stadium proposal

Picks

Saskatchewan Roughriders add A.J. Ouellette, Rolan Milligan Jr. to six-game injured list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks bring back Lewis Ward, add one other

Edmonton Elks

Mark Kilam dedicates Edmonton Elks’ victory to ‘CFL schedule makers’ after trio of short weeks

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly not expected to miss time for Toronto Argonauts: report

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes’ Tyson Philpot ties CFL record for fastest receiver to 1,000 yards

Elks Fans Crowd Commonwealth

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks open upper bowl for first time since 2023, over 30k fans expected against Riders

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories