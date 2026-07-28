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B.C. Lions

Jim Evenson to be inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

B.C. Lions

Jim Evenson has been selected for induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, it was announced on Tuesday.

The two-time All-CFL, four-time All-West Division, and one-time All-East Division selection played 100 career regular-season games for the B.C. Lions (1968-71) and Ottawa Rough Riders (1972-73).

The six-foot-three, 230-pound ball-carrier rushed for 7,060 yards, caught 116 passes for 1,147 yards,  and scored 43 touchdowns over six CFL seasons. He also returned 33 kicks for 761 yards.

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Evenson played one year for the Portland Thunder of the World Football League following his tenure in the CFL.

The University of Oregon product was inducted into the B.C. Lions Wall of Fame in 2008. He had died earlier that year at the age of 61.

Evenson’s selection was announced on Tuesday alongside head coach Frank ‘Pop’ Ivy.

“Jim and Pop add to a distinguished class of gentlemen who each had a tremendous impact on our game,” said CFHOF Executive Director Eric Noivo in a statement.

“The heart they showed on the field, the leadership they displayed on the sidelines, and their legacies as champions – these will live on through the Hall of Fame, much like it has in all who saw them and were inspired by them.”

As previously announced, this year’s other Hall of Fame inductees include Brandon Banks, Charleston Hughes, Sean Millington, and Calvin Tiggle. The class will be inducted on Sept. 17 in Hamilton.

The B.C. Lions (1-5) will visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-3) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, July 30 with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Lions lost a one-sided game to the Toronto Argonauts last week, while the Blue Bombers suffered a blowout defeat to the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 30 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.

Next Game Thursday, July 30

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