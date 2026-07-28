Tommy Condell defends Winnipeg’s lack of late-game carries for Brady Oliveira

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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers went away from their best player when their recent game against the Calgary Stampeders was on the line, a decision offensive coordinator Tommy Condell doesn’t appear to regret.

“I’m always trying to make the best decisions I can during the game, and I thought that was the best decision for the team in order to get back into the game,” Condell told the media on Monday. “I make a decision what’s best for the team and how we’re going to win that game, and that’s what I did.”

Brady Oliveira recorded a 45-yard touchdown run near the end of the third quarter on Friday night, setting a new career-long in the process. The play invigorated the crowd at Princess Auto Stadium and narrowed the deficit to 39-27, drawing the Blue Bombers within two scores of the lead.

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Oliveira didn’t touch the ball again until the final minute of the fourth quarter, after the Stampeders had built a 52-30 lead to ice the game.

This wouldn’t have been a problem if Winnipeg’s passing game had dominated throughout the fourth quarter. Instead, the opposite was true.

Dru Brown had already thrown two interceptions prior to Oliveira’s long touchdown run. In the fourth quarter, he went four-of-thirteen for 37 yards and two more interceptions. One of his incompletions should have been intercepted and returned for a touchdown by linebacker Kyle Wilson, though the defender dropped the ball.

Jarell Broxton, Winnipeg’s best offensive lineman, left the game with a knee injury in the second quarter. Gabe Wallace took over at right tackle and struggled in pass protection at times against Clarence Hicks and Folarin Orimolade, two of the best defensive ends in the CFL.

One could argue that calling more run plays would have helped a player playing out of position. The Blue Bombers allowed three sacks against Calgary, one of which came in the fourth quarter.

Oliveira seemed frustrated with the offence postgame, questioning whether or not the unit had an identity in an interview with 680 CJOB. He also declined to answer a question regarding his lack of fourth-quarter touches.

Condell was complimentary of Oliveira’s play overall, but also seemed insistent that his 45-yard touchdown run came mostly as a result of the players around him.

“From the game structure, I think why he got that long run is from the up front. He was able to kind of get through that second level, but most importantly, you get a chance to watch the receivers trying to transition and get up there. That’s what happened,” said Condell.

“It takes everyone. It’s a team. It’s not just one guy running the ball. There’s another eleven. It‘s always a ‘we over me’ mentality in that way.”

Though he doesn’t seem to be second-guessing his late-game play-calling from Friday night, the veteran offensive coordinator isn’t above contrition. Condell indicated he’s quick to admit mistakes to his players, though he prefers to do so behind closed doors.

“I think you have to self-actualize every single time,” he said. “I’m always striving to try to be great for those players and put them in the best possible situation, and at times, I have to own some of the things that I didn’t do correctly, and I certainly do that with the team.

“I do that in there, and they understand from an accountability situation that I’m going to make mistakes, and I’m going to make sure that they know it. I don’t hide out behind that, but we do that in a team setting, in a private setting.”

Winnipeg’s offence has been relatively poor this season. On a per-game basis, it ranks seventh in points, seventh in net yardage, sixth in rushing, and eighth in passing.

The unit’s biggest challenge has been protecting the football.

The Blue Bombers have turned the ball over 16 times this year, the second-most in the CFL. The team has thrown eight interceptions, which is one shy of the league lead, and lost five fumbles, which is tied for the league lead.

Condell recognizes the problem, and hopes to address it in practice.

“We have to improve on ball security,” he said. “We’ve got to coach it better, and those are the things that can be intentional during practice. The explosive (plays), we’re moving along, and I think that we’re doing a good job of that. Those are the things that we need to improve upon.”

Winnipeg has been without franchise quarterback Zach Collaros for most of July, which has undoubtedly hindered the offence’s production.

With that said, the unit hasn’t shown much improvement from last season, which culminated in the demotion of then-offensive coordinator Jason Hogan.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-3) will host the B.C. Lions (1-5) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, July 30 with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT. The Lions lost a one-sided game to the Toronto Argonauts last week, while the Blue Bombers suffered a blowout defeat to the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 30 degrees and a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or 680 CJOB in Winnipeg.