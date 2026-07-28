Connect with us

Edmonton Elks

Frank ‘Pop’ Ivy selected for Canadian Football Hall of Fame

CFL

Frank ‘Pop’ Ivy has been selected for induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, it was announced on Tuesday.

The native of Skiatook, Okla. served as the head coach of the Edmonton Football Team from 1954 to 1957, leading the franchise to its first three Grey Cup victories.

With a regular-season record of 50-14, Ivy has the best winning percentage (.781) of any head coach in CFL history. He is also one of three head coaches to win at least 10 games in each season of their career.

Ivy was a fourth-round pick in the 1940 NFL Draft. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1942 with the Chicago Cardinals and helped the team win a championship in 1947.

The University of Oklahoma product returned to the Cardinals as head coach in 1958 following his stint in Edmonton. He spent four seasons with the team before moving on to the Houston Oilers.

Ivy went 32–42–2 over his stints in Chicago and Houston, then spent most of his remaining career as an NFL scout.

He died in 2003 at the age of 87. His selection for the Hall of Fame was announced on Tuesday alongside running back Jim Evenson.

“Jim and Pop add to a distinguished class of gentlemen who each had a tremendous impact on our game,” said CFHOF Executive Director Eric Noivo in a statement.

“The heart they showed on the field, the leadership they displayed on the sidelines, and their legacies as champions – these will live on through the Hall of Fame, much like it has in all who saw them and were inspired by them.”

As previously announced, this year’s other Hall of Fame inductees include Brandon Banks, Charleston Hughes, Sean Millington, and Calvin Tiggle. The class will be inducted on Sept. 17 in Hamilton.

The Edmonton Elks (6-1) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-2) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, August 1 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The two teams met in Regina this past week, where Vincent Blanchard kicked a walk-off 57-yard game-winning field goal.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 24 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or 880 CHED in Edmonton.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.
Today's Games Saturday, November 7

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk
Regina Rams displaced by new CFL field at Mosaic Stadium
John Hodge
Zach Collaros game-time decision for East Final for Winnipeg Blue Bombers
JC Abbott
Edmonton Elks QB Cody Fajardo still feels ‘disrespected’ despite winning pedigree
Adam Chernoff
Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: East & West Final

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions make two lineup changes for West Final

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks QB Cody Fajardo still feels ‘disrespected’ despite winning pedigree

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks opt for ShunDerrick Powell, Montrell Washington over Javon Leake in West Final

Calgary Stampeders

Former CFL star Alex Singleton has been ‘the best backer in football for a long time’: Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Calgary Stampeders

Rene Paredes believes kicking records will stand for ‘long time’ thanks to CFL rule changes

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Regina Rams displaced by new CFL field at Mosaic Stadium

Green Cast 2026

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Green Cast: stitching in CFL field changes at Mosaic Stadium

Zach Collaros

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros addresses uncertain status for East Final, provides little clarity

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

‘I could care less’: Jason Maas fires back at Brady Oliveira over East Final ‘pressure’ comments

June Jones

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones dead at 73

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Nathan Rourke, Davis Alexander headline 2026 Divisional All-CFL selections

Cameron Dukes

Toronto Argonauts

Former CFL QB Cameron Dukes making arena football comeback

Toronto Argonauts

Ripple effect: Davis Alexander, Nathan Rourke take notice of Chad Kelly’s landmark CFL contract

Brett Rypien

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add veteran NFL QB, nephew of Canadian-born Super Bowl MVP to negotiation list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie expects Ottawa Redblacks to hire new de facto GM

Montreal Alouettes

Andrew McInnis’ CFL picks: Winnipeg plus the points, East Final same game parlay

Montreal Alouettes

Zach Collaros game-time decision for East Final for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders stick in West Division, Winnipeg Blue Bombers to crossover as CFL playoff bracket finalized

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to host 2026 CFL West Semi-Final

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Riders get what Corey Mace wanted, but beware the Lions at BC Place (& other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

Let the wait commence: Calgary Stampeders need help after beating B.C. (& five other thoughts)

Jack Coan

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders to start Jack Coan, rest Trevor Harris against Elks

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch playoff spots in Week 20

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions clinch 2026 CFL playoff berth with win over Redblacks

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks owner Deb Thompson encourages fans to set aside name change grievances, return for playoffs

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts make 15 roster changes against Alouettes

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros wants to continue CFL career in 2027

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sell out East Final

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch final 2026 CFL playoff spot

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders could play Trevor Harris despite playoff clinch

Saskatchewan Roughriders

‘Call me delirious’: Trevor Harris still believes in Saskatchewan Roughriders despite late-season frustrations

Kendy Charles

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release three

Tomasi Laulile

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions bring back Tomasi Laulile

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly becomes first $1 million player in CFL salary cap era

Zach Collaros

Calgary Stampeders

Week 21 to decide CFL playoff fates of Stampeders, Roughriders, Blue Bombers

3DownNation Podcast

CFL East & West Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Blue Bombers upset Argonauts, Lions eliminate Roughriders, Trevor Harris' future

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Winnipeg Blue Bombers upsetting the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final, the B.C. Lions coming back to win the West Semi-Final over the Saskatchewan Roughriders, whether…

CFL East & West Semi-Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Semi-Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Analyzing Chad Kelly's $1 million per year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott break down the five-year contract extension between Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. The trio analyze which side got the better deal, what it means for both parties,…

All access: Chad Kelly signs five-year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk goes one-on-one with Chris Lambiris, who negotiated a ground-breaking five-year contract extension between franchise quarterback Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. Listeners will also hear the media scrums from Kelly, Argonauts general manager…

CFL playoff matchups, Redblacks hire Morreale, year-end awards

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the finalized CFL playoff picture, the Ottawa Redblacks hiring Mike Morreale as their new president, a change to year-end awards, the level of play from young quarterbacks…

Week 21 CFL picks and predictions

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Ottawa Redblacks president Mike Morreale shares vision for future

Mike Morreale shares how he came to become the new president of the Ottawa Redblacks, the review process he'll undertake for the team's coaching and personnel staff, how he plans to connect with the local…

View all episodes →

 


Our Top Stories