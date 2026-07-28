Frank ‘Pop’ Ivy selected for Canadian Football Hall of Fame

CFL

Frank ‘Pop’ Ivy has been selected for induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, it was announced on Tuesday.

The native of Skiatook, Okla. served as the head coach of the Edmonton Football Team from 1954 to 1957, leading the franchise to its first three Grey Cup victories.

With a regular-season record of 50-14, Ivy has the best winning percentage (.781) of any head coach in CFL history. He is also one of three head coaches to win at least 10 games in each season of their career.

Ivy was a fourth-round pick in the 1940 NFL Draft. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 1942 with the Chicago Cardinals and helped the team win a championship in 1947.

The University of Oklahoma product returned to the Cardinals as head coach in 1958 following his stint in Edmonton. He spent four seasons with the team before moving on to the Houston Oilers.

Ivy went 32–42–2 over his stints in Chicago and Houston, then spent most of his remaining career as an NFL scout.

He died in 2003 at the age of 87. His selection for the Hall of Fame was announced on Tuesday alongside running back Jim Evenson.

“Jim and Pop add to a distinguished class of gentlemen who each had a tremendous impact on our game,” said CFHOF Executive Director Eric Noivo in a statement.

“The heart they showed on the field, the leadership they displayed on the sidelines, and their legacies as champions – these will live on through the Hall of Fame, much like it has in all who saw them and were inspired by them.”

As previously announced, this year’s other Hall of Fame inductees include Brandon Banks, Charleston Hughes, Sean Millington, and Calvin Tiggle. The class will be inducted on Sept. 17 in Hamilton.

The Edmonton Elks (6-1) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (4-2) at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, August 1 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The two teams met in Regina this past week, where Vincent Blanchard kicked a walk-off 57-yard game-winning field goal.

The weather forecast in Edmonton calls for a high of 24 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or 880 CHED in Edmonton.