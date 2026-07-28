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Calgary Stampeders release veterans Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Vyshonne Janusas

Tomas Jack-Kurdyla
Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The Calgary Stampeders have released veterans Tomas Jack-Kurdyla and Vyshonne Janusas, the team announced on Tuesday.

Jack-Kurdyla dressed for two regular-season games in a depth role this year. The Montreal native joined the Stampeders as a free agent last year and served as a backup for nine regular-season games.

The six-foot-four, 295-pound blocker was originally a first-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft by the Edmonton Elks. He spent four seasons with the team, dressing for 44 regular-season games and making 39 starts.

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Janusas was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft out of the University of Guelph. He played 10 regular-season games as a rookie, making two catches for 14 yards.

The five-foot-eleven, 229-pound native of Windsor, Ont. started Calgary’s first two regular-season games in 2026 and caught two passes for 12 yards. He spent the past five weeks on the team’s practice roster.

The Stampeders have also signed American offensive lineman Brad Ashmore.

The six-foot-five, 294-pound blocker attended rookie minicamp with the Miami Dolphins after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, though he never signed a contract with the team.

The 24-year-old later joined the St. Louis Battlehawks and played 39 games over multiple seasons with the team, making 35 starts.

The native of Neptune Beach, Fla. played collegiately at Vanderbilt, where he made 37 starts over 40 games. He served as a team captain in his senior year.

The Calgary Stampeders (3-4) will visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-4) at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, August 1 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Stampeders blew out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this past week, while the Tiger-Cats fell 31-18 to the Montreal Alouettes.

The weather forecast in Hamilton calls for a high of 27 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 770 CHQR in Calgary or the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton.

Next Game Thursday, July 30

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