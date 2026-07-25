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Ottawa Redblacks acquire Jevoni Robinson from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Jevoni Robinson
Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

The Ottawa Redblacks have acquired Global tight end Jevoni Robinson from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for an eighth-round pick in the 2027 CFL Draft, the teams announced on Saturday.

The 33-year-old was originally the seventh overall pick in the 2023 CFL Global Draft by the B.C. Lions. He joined the Tiger-Cats the following season and played 28 regular-season games over two years, recording 14 catches for 214 yard and two touchdowns.

The six-foot-five, 240-pound target did not dress for any regular-season games with the Tiger-Cats this year, mostly spending time on the practice roster.

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The native of Jamaica played basketball collegiately at North Carolina State and Barry University before playing professionally in Italy for one season.

Robinson then signed with the Houston Texans despite having little prior football experience before stints with the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF, the Sea Lions of The Spring League, and the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-6) are currently on a bye week.

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