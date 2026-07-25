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Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats to start Brayden Swartout against Alouettes

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will have American offensive lineman Brayden Swartout in the starting lineup when they visit the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday night. The team released its official depth chart on Saturday morning.

The six-foot-seven, 305-pound blocker signed with the team in 2025 but didn’t see any regular-season action, spending time on the practice roster and one-game injured list. He was placed on the reserve roster after training camp this year and was subsequently moved to the practice roster.

The 22-year-old played collegiately at Central Michigan University, where he made 36 starts at right tackle. He was named second-team All-Mid-American Conference in 2023 and 2024.

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Swartout will start at right tackle in place of Quinton Barrow, who has been placed on the six-game injured list with a hand injury.

The Tiger-Cats have also made a change at field-side halfback, where Devodric Bynum will start in place of Quavian White. The 27-year-old has recorded three defensive tackles over three regular-season games this year, making one start at field-side cornerback.

White has been moved to the one-game injured list with a hamstring injury. He was a non-participant in practice this week.

Hamilton made a few other roster changes this week, activating defensive lineman Mitchell Agude from the reserve roster, defensive lineman Charbel Dabire from the one-game injured list, and defensive back Ronan Horrall from the practice roster.

In corresponding moves, the Tiger-Cats have placed receiver Tyler Ternowski (shoulder) on the one-game injured list, and defensive lineman Aamarii Notice and linebacker Craig Young on the practice roster.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-3) will visit the Montreal Alouettes (5-1) at Percival Molson Stadium on Sunday, July 26 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats narrowly beat the Toronto Argonauts this past week, while the Alouettes completed their home-and-home sweep of the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 26 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CBS Sports Network internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton or TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.

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