DeVonte Dedmon to make Montreal Alouettes debut against Tiger-Cats

Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes will have DeVonte Dedmon in the lineup when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday evening. The team released its official depth chart on Saturday morning.

The veteran return specialist signed with the team in January following his release from the Ottawa Redblacks. He started the season on the six-game injured list with a hamstring injury.

The native of Williamsburg, Va. was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2021. Over 42 career regular-season CFL games, he has returned 128 kickoffs for 3,347 yards, 151 punts for 1,985 yards, 10 missed field goals for 290 yards, and scored six return touchdowns.

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The 30-year-old has also caught 25 passes for 226 yards, rushed 18 times for 88 yards, and scored two offensive touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks III and Mario Alford shared the return duties during Dedmon’s stint on the six-game injured list, though both players have since been released.

The Alouettes have also listed T.J. Guy as a starter at defensive end opposite Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund.

The 23-year-old signed with the team earlier this month after a collegiate career at the University of Michigan. The six-foot-four, 246-pound defender made 66 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and one interception over 48 games to help the Wolverines win a National Championship in 2023.

Montreal has made a few other roster changes, moving linebacker Donovan Manuel to the reserve roster and quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. and running back Liam Talbot to the practice roster.

Terry Wilson has been promoted from the practice roster to serve as the club’s third-string quarterback behind Davis Alexander and Dustin Crum. Running back Rushawn Baker and receiver Alexander Hollins have also been added to the active roster in depth roles, though Hollins is listed as a game-time decision.

Najee Murray, the team’s longtime strong-side linebacker, is also listed as a game-time decision. He was limited in practice this week due to a hamstring injury.

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The Montreal Alouettes (5-1) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-3) at Percival Molson Stadium on Sunday, July 26 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats narrowly beat the Toronto Argonauts this past week, while the Alouettes completed their home-and-home sweep of the Calgary Stampeders.

The weather forecast in Montreal calls for a high of 26 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CBS Sports Network internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on the Ticats Audio Network in Hamilton or TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal.