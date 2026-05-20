3DownNation Podcast: Schager shines for Riders, CFL ratifies new rules, B.C. Lions reworking lease

3DownNation

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss Brayden Schager shining for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in his preseason debut, the Calgary Stampeders lacking quarterback depth behind Vernon Adams Jr., the CFL officially ratifying new rules for 2026, the B.C. Lions renegotiating their lease at BC Place Stadium, the Montreal Alouettes signing Laval passer Arnaud Desjardins, and Casey Sayles calling his release from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats “unprofessional.”

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