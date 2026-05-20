Connect with us

Saskatchewan Roughriders

3DownNation Podcast: Schager shines for Riders, CFL ratifies new rules, B.C. Lions reworking lease

3DownNation

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss Brayden Schager shining for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in his preseason debut, the Calgary Stampeders lacking quarterback depth behind Vernon Adams Jr., the CFL officially ratifying new rules for 2026, the B.C. Lions renegotiating their lease at BC Place Stadium, the Montreal Alouettes signing Laval passer Arnaud Desjardins, and Casey Sayles calling his release from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats “unprofessional.”

Powered by RedCircle

Please enjoy the show and subscribe on your favourite podcast provider.

 

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: how teams stack up entering full preseason slate

B.C. Lions

Casey Sayles opens up on ‘unprofessional’ release by Tiger-Cats, decision to sign with B.C. Lions

Edmonton Elks

Noah Curtis thrilled to be returning from ACL tear with Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks

‘Quite embarrassing’: Cody Fajardo takes Edmonton Elks’ offence to task for poor scrimmage performance

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders best defending Grey Cup champions in preseason opener (& five other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders debut free agent signing Devodric Bynum in preseason opener against Riders

Saskatchewan Roughriders

3DownNation Podcast: Schager shines for Riders, CFL ratifies new rules, B.C. Lions reworking lease

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders great Dale West dead at 84

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release two defenders

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign two former Manitoba Bisons

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign Nahree Biggins, cut two

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign All-American blocker Temi Ajirotutu, cut one

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts sign Oregon cover man Theran Johnson

Toronto Argonauts

Former CFL player, four-time Super Bowl champion coach Sherman Lewis dead at 83

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks sign five, cut three

Ottawa Redblacks

No timeline for Ottawa Grey Cup hosting bid, but Redblacks will ‘get creative’ amidst Lansdowne construction

Montreal Alouettes

Longtime player, coach Luc Brodeur-Jourdain added to Montreal Alouettes radio team

Montreal Alouettes

Canadian QB Arnaud Desjardins will get ‘legit shot’ to earn third-string spot with Montreal Alouettes

3DownNation Podcast


From 3DownNation Reporters

Justin Dunk

Alberta Golden Bears DL Emerson Joy transfers to West Virginia Mountaineers

John Hodge

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign two former Manitoba Bisons

JC Abbott

Casey Sayles opens up on ‘unprofessional’ release by Tiger-Cats, decision to sign with B.C. Lions

 


Our Top Stories