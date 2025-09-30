All nine CFL teams respond to whether fans have cancelled tickets over rule changes

CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston started a social media firestorm last week when he unveiled several changes that will be rolled out over the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The reaction from fans was predictably strong. Though there was positive feedback, the consensus seemed to skew negative — we’re talking about social media, after all — with some of the most ardent fans threatening to cancel their season tickets. Almost 6,000 people have signed a petition calling for a delay to the changes and for those attending games to wear black as a form of protest.

3DownNation reached out to all nine teams for comment over the past few days asking if season ticket holders had actually cancelled in protest over the rule changes. Though some clubs were more transparent than others, they each provided a response, all of which can be found below.

Montreal Alouettes: Since the CFL announced the rule changes on Monday, we have not seen any season ticket cancellations related to these adjustments. Our fans remain engaged and supportive, and we continue to maintain open dialogue with them.

Ottawa Redblacks: We have no comment.

Toronto Argonauts: Season seats for the 2026 season are not yet on sale. If any comments or questions are received over the coming months, our organization will explain why, in our view, the rule changes represent strong, strategic thinking by the league as it works to grow.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats: Our sales numbers aren’t something we typically share publicly in any form. For what it’s worth, we’ve had a lot of good conversations with fans who have called in to discuss their passion for the league. There hasn’t been the mass exodus of fans that social media would lead you to believe there has been.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers: We won’t be providing any comment on that.

Saskatchewan Roughriders: Appreciate the inquiry and the reasoning behind it, but renewal information is not the kind of info we share publicly.

Edmonton Elks: No cancellations yet as season tickets are essentially paid for. The renewal cycle hasn’t started yet so don’t have numbers on unrenewed.

Calgary Stampeders: Not one person has cancelled yet as per the rule changes.

B.C. Lions: As of late in the day (on Thursday), we had nine inquiries to our office about potentially not renewing their season seats. When we went on a two or three-game losing streak, we had more, just to put perspective on that.

The proof will be in the pudding come 2026 — and into 2027, given that’s when the most drastic changes will come into effect — but right now, it doesn’t appear as though fans are cancelling their season tickets in droves as a form protest.

3DownNation will continue its reporting on this story over the coming months and years.

For what it’s worth, CFL attendance is up slightly year-over-year, putting the league on track for a fourth-straight increase since returning to the field in 2021.