CFL fans start petition to delay rule changes, call for two-week blackout

A passionate CFL fan has started a petition rallying against the upcoming changes to the Canadian Football League.

The petition, which can be found here, calls for rule changes to be delayed until “all relevant parties” are consulted, including owners, season ticket holders, and the Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA). It was started by Matthew Campbell, who is ironically based in Texas.

“Many of us hold fond memories tied to the Canadian Football League (CFL). Whether it was going to games with family through successive generations, rallying for our city/province during the playoffs or supporting it through lean times, these moments are priceless and cherished,” the petition reads.

“The CFL stands as a distinctly Canadian sport, celebrated for its thrilling plays, wide-open fields, and ‘no lead is safe’ finales. Unlike the NFL, the CFL offers something uniquely ours, and it must be preserved as such.”

The CFL unveiled a number of upcoming changes to the rules at a press conference on Monday, including a modified rouge and play clock in 2026, and a shortened field and repositioned goalposts for 2027. The changes were presented by commissioner Stewart Johnston and unanimously approved by the league’s lead governors.

In an update to the petition on Thursday, Campbell called for CFL fans to protest the upcoming changes by wearing all black to games in Week 17 and 18 or covering the CFL logos on their jerseys and other apparel with tape.

“This display from the fans would send a clear and visible message to the league that it’s time to engage the 13th man across all nine teams, in addition to the CFLPA, all team owners and other stakeholders,” Campbell wrote. “At the same time, it allows fans to enjoy our beloved game during the already-exciting 2025 season and support the players as they pursue Grey Cup glory into the fall!”

As of Friday morning, the petition had garnered just over 2,500 signatures with a goal of 33,350, a number chosen to reflect a packed CFL stadium.

“The CFL is not just a game; it is a cultural institution woven into Canada’s fabric,” reads the petition. “It is critical that decisions impacting the rules and structure of the game are made with careful consideration, reflecting the voices and interests of those who hold the league dear. By doing so, we can ensure the CFL remains true to its roots, delivering the excitement and passion that fans have come to love over generations.”