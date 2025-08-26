Green Bay Packers waive Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma

The Green Bay Packers have waived Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma, per sources.

The 23-year-old completed 16-of-23 passes (69.6 percent) for 166 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions plus one carry for four yards during appearances in three NFL preseason games. He recorded a 104.6 QB rating in his exhibition outings.

Elgersma signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May following a rookie mini-camp tryout, becoming the fourth Canadian university QB to sign with an NFL team and the first since 1987. He threw a touchdown pass during the Packers Family Night scrimmage on Saturday, August 2 and flashed despite limited reps in training camp.

The London, ON native competed with Sean Clifford for the third quarterback job. Clifford was selected in the fifth round, 149th overall during the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the team’s backup in his rookie season and spent most of the 2024 season on the practice squad.

The six-foot-five, 227-pound Elgersma won the Hec Crighton Trophy, Canada’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy, in 2024 while leading Wilfrid Laurier University to a Vanier Cup appearance. That earned him the chance to be the second U Sports player ever invited to the Senior Bowl college all-star game and first Canadian university quarterback.

The Packers had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26 to make a final decision on Elgersma’s future, when NFL teams are mandated to trim rosters to 53 active players. If Green Bay elects to place him on the practice roster, he will have to clear waivers first.