Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma has ‘flashed’ during Green Bay Packers training camp, needs to ‘maximize’ opportunities in NFL preseason

Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma should see playing time in the Green Bay Packers’ first preseason game against the New York Jets.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said the team will do its best to give all four quarterbacks — franchise man Jordan Love, Malik Willis, Sean Clifford, and Elgersma — “meaningful reps” at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

“Certainly, some of those guys are going to play longer than others,” LaFleur said.

The 23-year-old signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May. Green Bay believed he would bring a lot of competition to the QB room. He threw a touchdown pass during the Packers Family Night scrimmage on Saturday, August 2 and impressed LaFleur despite limited reps in training camp.

“He’s another guy that’s flashed. He’s got the arm talent. It’s just the consistency. It’s always hard for a guy… the majority of the reps are going to Jordan and Malik,” LaFleur said.

The 2024 Hec Crighton trophy winner needs to be ready for his first live game action in the NFL. Performing well against the Jets can go a long way towards earning a spot with the Packers going into the 2025 regular season, be it on the active roster or practice squad. He’s in competition with Clifford for the third-string role but there’s a possibility Green Bay keeps four quarterbacks.

“Both he and Sean, they’ve got to maximize their opportunities, they’re getting limited reps in practice. A lot of their training comes post-practice in regards to working through the script,” LaFleur said. “When they get in those situations on Saturday night, the expectation is that you’re going to go out there and execute.”

Kickoff goes Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on NFL Network. After playing the Jets, the Packers will travel to Indianapolis on Saturday, August 16 and host Seattle to finish the team’s preseason schedule on Saturday, August 23.

Prior to 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 26, each NFL team must cut rosters down to 53 players. Following a waiver claiming period that ends at noon EDT on Wednesday, August 27, franchises can establish a 17-player practice squad.