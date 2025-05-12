Landmark signing: Green Bay Packers sign Wilfrid Laurier QB Taylor Elgersma to NFL contract

The Green Bay Packers have signed Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma, per sources.

Elgersma becomes the fourth Canadian university QB to sign with an NFL team. Jamie Bone signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 1980, Dan Feraday signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 1982 and Steve Samways inked a deal with the same team in 1987.

The 23-year-old was in Green Bay from Thursday, May 1 through Saturday, May 3 for rookie mini-camp with the team. He then returned to Wisconsin for follow-up interviews on Saturday, May 10 through Sunday, May 11 and officially put pen to paper on Monday, May 12.

The Packers brought him in for a top 30 visit in April, sent a scout to his pro day in March and passing game coordinator Jason Vrable saw him live at the Senior Bowl. In fact, Vrable was the offensive coordinator for the National team and installed elements from Green Bay’s offence for Elgersma to run in practice and the game.

The London, Ont. native made an impression on Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur. He was raved about Elgersma’s “live arm” plus his traits, approach to learning the NFL game and attitude towards improving. The 45-year-old bench boss noted significant strides he’s made since the Senior Bowl in February.

“Very grateful that Taylor signed an NFL contract with the Packers,” his agents Craig Schaeffer and Fred Weinrauch said. “He was fortunate that he had more than a handful of choices of teams who wanted to him, but he loved his 30 visit in Green Bay and the culture of development under Coach LaFleur, Coach Mannion, and Coach Vrable. He’s excited to get to work and win a job!”

Elgersma completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 4,011 yards with 34 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while carrying the football 40 times for 223 yards and six scores in his senior year with Wilfrid Laurier University last season. He produced an 11-1 win-loss record and led Laurier to a Vanier Cup appearance. Those efforts earned him the Hec Crighton Trophy as the top player in U Sports football, Canada’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

Over four years with the Golden Hawks, Elgersma completed 72 percent of his passes for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns versus 28 interceptions in 39 games. He rushed 122 times for 572 yards, averaging 4.7 per carry, and 18 touchdowns. In the past two seasons, the London, ON native was named the Ontario University Athletics Conference’s Most Valuable Player, earning first-team All-Canadian honours in 2024 and a second-team selection in 2023.

The six-foot-five, 227-pound QB native joins franchise man Jordan Love, backup Malik Willis and third-stringer Sean Clifford as quarterbacks currently on Green Bay’s roster.