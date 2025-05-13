Green Bay believes Canadian Taylor Elgersma will ‘put a lot of competition’ in Packers QB room

Packers’ offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich believes Taylor Elgersma has upside that can be realized in Green Bay.

“He’s been cool. We had him for a short time with the rookie mini-camp. He was impressive, you give him a little bit of information before he shows up and he was very prepared — very smart kid. We brought him in for a 30 visit during the draft process,” Stenavich said.

“The one thing I like about him: he’s got great arm strength. He’s raw for sure, but he’s going to put a lot of competition in the QB room. I think that’s important for every position room to have a good base of competition, it brings out the best in all the players.

The Packers officially signed the 23-year-old Elgersma on Monday. Undrafted NFL free agents usually sign three-year minimum salary contracts. For 2025, the NFL minimum checks in at $840,000 USD, in 2026 it increases to $885,000 USD and 2027 $930,000 USD. If Elgersma does not make the 53-man active roster and earns a place on Green Bay’s practice roster, he could earn up to $234,000 USD in 2025.

“I’m interested to see how he develops over the next few weeks and months and see what happens,” Stenavich said.

The Packers have organized team activities within the NFL’s allowed window from May 27 to June 5. Green Bay has mandatory mini-camp to conclude the team’s offseason program Tuesday, June 10 through Thursday, June 12. After that, it’s onto training camp in July and preseason games in August.