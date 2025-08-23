Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma throws TD pass in Green Bay Packers preseason finale

Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma helped the Green Bay Packers defeat the Seattle Seahawks 20-7 in the team’s preseason finale on Saturday afternoon.

The London, Ont. native completed six-of-eight passes for 33 yards and one touchdown in the win, hitting undrafted free-agent receiver Will Sheppard for a score. That touchdown came near the midway point of the second quarter with the Packers leading 10-0.

“You gotta go back and look at it [on film] but I thought for the most part he did a pretty good job,” head coach Matt LaFleur said about Elgersma post-game. “Shoot, you gotta find a way, there were two [improvised] plays that he did.”

The Wilfrid Laurier University product entered the third and final preseason game having completed 10-of-15 passes for 133 yards in two previous exhibition outings combined. He also had one touchdown pass and one interception erased by penalties.

Sean Clifford, who is in his third season with the Packers after being selected in the fifth round during the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State, went three-of-eight for 25 yards over the same stretch, adding one game-winning rushing TD. On Saturday, he completed six-of-nine pass attempts for 19 yards. He and Elgersma are believed to be competing for Green Bay’s third-string quarterback spot.

“We gave Sean game one, he was the first guy in, Taylor was in game two,” LaFleur said when asked about rotating Clifford and Elgersma in the third preseason game. “It keeps them both in it for the entire game, I thought that was important.”

Elgersma signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May following a rookie mini-camp tryout, becoming the fourth Canadian university QB to sign with an NFL team and the first since 1987. He threw a touchdown pass during the Packers Family Night scrimmage on Saturday, August 2 and flashed despite limited reps in training camp, working his way into a competition for the third quarterback job.

The 23-year-old won the Hec Crighton Trophy, Canada’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy, in 2024 while leading Wilfrid Laurier to a Vanier Cup appearance. That earned him the chance to be the second U Sports player ever invited to the Senior Bowl college all-star game and first Canadian university quarterback.

Over four years with the Golden Hawks, Elgersma completed 72 percent of his passes for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns versus 28 interceptions in 39 games. He rushed 122 times for 572 yards, averaging 4.7 per carry, and 18 touchdowns. The QB was twice named the Ontario University Athletics Conference’s Most Valuable Player, earning first-team All-Canadian honours in 2024 and a second-team selection in 2023.

The Packers have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26 to make a final decision on Elgersma’s future, when NFL teams are mandated to trim rosters to 53 players. If Green Bay elects to place him on the practice roster, he will have to clear waivers and could be claimed by any other franchise.