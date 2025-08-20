Miami DL Akheem Mesidor tops fall scouting bureau rankings for 2026 CFL Draft

University of Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor has been named the top prospect in the 2026 CFL Draft in the CFL’s fall scouting bureau rankings.

The six-foot-three, 280-pound defender has played 27 games over three seasons with the Hurricanes, recording 75 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble. He was named All-ACC honourable mention in 2022 and 2024. In 2023, he played only three games due to injury.

The 24-year-old spent the first two years of his collegiate career at West Virginia University where he made 70 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks, earning a second-team All-Big 12 selection as a true freshman in 2020.

The list features 20 players as voted on by personnel people from all nine CFL teams. All 20 prospects are from the NCAA ranks, though Michigan State receiver Devynn Cromwell and Purdue offensive lineman Giordano Vaccaro spent most of their collegiate careers at the U Sports level prior to transferring down south. Cromwell played at the University of Guelph, while Vaccaro played at the University of Manitoba.

The CFL will unveil two more scouting bureau rankings ahead of the 2026 CFL Draft — one in the winter and one in the spring. Damien Alford, the first overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, debuted at No. 2 in last year’s fall scouting bureau rankings.

The full prospect list is as follows: