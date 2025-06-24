3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 3

Week 3 of the 2025 CFL regular season has come to a close with the four away teams sweeping the slate. Week 4 features four intriguing divisional matchups, but first let’s look back at the standout performers, plays, and games from the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: QB Davis Alexander, Montreal Alouettes

The 26-year-old shredded Edmonton’s secondary in a little under three quarters of work, completing 20-of-24 pass attempts for 254 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Alexander left the game with an apparent hamstring injury but fear not, Alouettes fans — according to the man himself, he remained out for precautionary reasons.

Honourable mention: REC Dohnte Meyers, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Defensive player of the week: DB Jamal Parker, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The 27-year-old is still new to the safety position but played at an all-star level against the Lions, recording six tackles, one interception, one pass knockdown, and one fumble recovery he returned 57 yards for a touchdown. Parker missed the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL and he’s showing why the Blue Bombers stuck with him coming off such a serious injury.

Honourable mention: DB Adrian Frye, Ottawa Redblacks

Special teams player of the week: KR Mario Alford, Saskatchewan Roughriders

There was speculation that the 33-year-old was going to get beat out for Saskatchewan’s return job during training camp but Alford is off to a tremendous start to the season. The five-foot-eight, 180-pound speedster returned four punts for 71 yards and four kickoff returns for 172 yards and one touchdown (more on that in a moment).

Honourable mention: K Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Breakout player of the week: REC Kevin Mital, Toronto Argonauts

The former first-round pick out of Laval Université was Toronto’s top receiver in the team’s narrow loss to the Roughriders, catching seven passes for 98 yards and one touchdown at BMO Field. Mital is now a full-time starter after being a rotational player in 2024 and he’s already close to topping last year’s totals in receptions and yardage.

Honourable mention: DL Andrew Chatfield, Toronto Argonauts

Offensive line of the week: Ottawa Redblacks

The unit of Dino Boyd, Drew Desjarlais, Jacob Ruby, Dariusz Bladek, and Darta Lee struggled in Ottawa’s first two games but capitalized on rainy conditions in Calgary, controlling the line of scrimmage in the run game. The Redblacks recorded 239 rushing yards in their first win of the season, including 96 from Daniel Adeboboye, 82 from William Stanback, and 64 from Dustin Crum.

Honourable mention: Montreal Alouettes

Coach of the week: HC Jason Maas, Montreal Alouettes

The Alouettes played like they were shot out of a cannon in Week 3, building a commanding 28-6 lead by the start of the fourth quarter. Despite a change at quarterback, Montreal is off to another great start this year with all three phases clicking to help the team reach a 3-0 record.

Honourable mention: DC Mike Benevides, B.C. Lions

KICK RETURN TOUCHDOWN TO WIN IT? NOW THAT’S A GOOD FRIDAY NIGHT! 😮‍💨#CFLGameday 🗓️: @sskroughriders vs. Argonauts LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/mdjflHh2f2 — CFL (@CFL) June 21, 2025

Best play of the week: KR Mario Alford, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The veteran speedster ripped off a 99-yard kickoff return in the final minute of Friday night’s game, snuffing out Toronto’s comeback bid. Alford was initially patient, then exploded through the seam once his blocks had taken shape. A couple of the key blocks on the play came from defensive lineman Aaron Patrick and defensive back Jayden Dalke.

Honourable mention: OL Tui Eli, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Worst play of the week: Toronto Argonauts kickoff coverage

It doesn’t get more simple than having the correct number of players on the field, which the Argonauts failed to do on Mario Alford’s game-winning touchdown. Toronto only had 11 players on the field, which surely contributed to the breakdown in the team’s coverage. Injuries have riddled the Boatmen as of late, but there’s no excuse for not having 12 players on the field.

Honourable mention: RB James Butler, B.C. Lions

Best game of the week: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts

This game was far from a classic — heck, the teams combined for 29 penalties for 307 yards — but Mario Alford’s last-minute touchdown is a play fans will remember for years. There were only two games that were particularly close this week and the other one was played in a monsoon, so this one takes the cake.

Honourable mention: Montreal Alouettes at Edmonton Elks

Worst of the week: Ottawa Redblacks at Calgary Stampeders

Awful weather conditions at McMahon Stadium made it difficult for either team to get much going offensively, which made this game look like something out of the 1950s. The wind and rain led to many dropped passes, plenty of stumbles, and a couple of fumbles. Kudos to the fans who braved the rain to sit through this one.

Honourable mention: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at B.C. Lions