Montreal Alouettes’ QB Davis Alexander calls early exit from Week 3 victory ‘precautionary’

Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander is not concerned about his health after exiting the Alouettes’ Week 3 win over the Edmonton Elks with a lower-body injury.

“I think it’s relatively just pretty precautionary,” Alexander told Joey Alfieri’s post-game show. “I think I could have went back in, but the score at the time was 24-6, and we were putting together a drive. Just got to be smart about it.”

Alexander was rolling to his right to complete a shovel pass to fullback Jacob Mason mid-way through the third quarter when he pulled up and grabbed his left hamstring. After going down and being attended to by the training staff, he left under his own power.

After the game, the fourth-year pivot refused to blame the injury on his team playing consecutive road games in six days.

“I don’t know what it is. This is something that’s kind of been a pre-existing thing that I’ve battled all the way through camp and stuff,” Alexander said. “It could be something like that, but you know me — I’m definitely not an excuse guy.”

The 26-year-old was on pace for the best game of his career prior to the injury, completing 20-of-24 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns while rushing once for 11 yards. Despite his early exit, he improved to 7-0 as a starter for his career, tying Jeff Garcia and Bo Levi Mitchell for the second-best start by a quarterback in CFL history.

Veteran backup McLeod Bethel-Thompson took over with the Alouettes up 24-6 and held on for the victory. He completed six of eight passes for 77 yards in the relief effort. Alexander remained on the sidelines in uniform for the remainder of the game to support his teammates.

“That’s just me, that’s who I am. I just want everyone to feel the leadership presence and know that no matter what, if anything was to happen, I’m always here for these guys,” he said. “I want everyone to succeed, and I want our organization to succeed.”

Alexander is in his first season as the Alouettes’ franchise quarterback after replacing Cody Fajardo this offseason — a process that began when the veteran suffered a hamstring injury under similar circumstances last year. Through three games, he has thrown for 803 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions, while adding six carries for 64 yards on the ground.

The Alouettes (3-0) will return to action on Friday, June 27 when they visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-2). Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.