Edmonton Elks release defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba

The Edmonton Elks have released veteran American defensive back Emmanuel Rugamba.

The 27-year-old has started each of the team’s first two games of the season at boundary halfback but had not yet recorded a statistic. He was benched in Thursday’s loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

Rugamba received a $15,000 signing bonus to join the Elks in free agency. He was scheduled to make $104,700 in hard money this year.

The five-foot-eleven, 194-pound defender started 16 games for the B.C. Lions in 2024, including 13 at boundary halfback and three at strong-side linebacker. He made 73 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, one sack, and one interception, helping the Lions earn a berth in the West Semi-Final.

Rugamba has played 46 career CFL regular-season games, recording 169 defensive tackles, 10 special teams tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions.

The Zambian-born Rwandan refugee played collegiately at the University of Miami (Ohio) and attended training camp with the Cleveland Browns after going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Elks (0-2) will return to action on Thursday, June 26 when they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.