Dru Brown limited in practice with Ottawa Redblacks after missing Week 2

Franchise quarterback Dru Brown was limited in practice with the Ottawa Redblacks on Tuesday due to a hip injury, as per the team’s official report.

The 28-year-old passer was also limited in practice last week and didn’t suit up for this team’s 39-18 loss to the Montreal Alouettes. He sustained the injury in the late stages of Ottawa’s loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 1 but managed to finish the game, throwing for 413 yards and two touchdowns.

The five-foot-eleven, 200-pound native of Palo Alto, Calif. joined the Redblacks in 2024 and threw for 3,959 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions over 17 regular-season games, going 8-6-1 as a starter.

Matthew Shiltz started in place of Brown last week and threw for 205 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions against the Alouettes.

Canadian offensive linemen Eric Starczala and Sam Carson were also limited on Tuesday, while offensive lineman Zack Pelehos (foot), defensive linemen Aidan John (knee) and Nigel Romick (abdomen), linebackers Lucas Cormier (ankle) and Davion Taylor (ankle), defensive backs Justin Howell (foot) and Deandre Lamont (hamstring), and long snapper Peter Adjey (hamstring) were non-participants.

Veteran linebacker Frankie Griffin, who has yet to dress for a game this season, was a full participant in practice on Tuesday.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (2-0) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 21 with kickoff slated for 2:00 p.m. EDT.