Packers bringing Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma back to Green Bay for follow-up interview, hopeful it leads to signing NFL contract

The Packers are bringing Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma back to Green Bay for a follow-up interview this weekend. If all goes well, the sides are hopeful it leads to an NFL contract being signed.

The 23-year-old Canuck QB had tentatively accepted an invite to the Buffalo Bills rookie mini-camp in Orchard Park from May 9 to 10 but he is not attending after impressing Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur.

Elgersma was in Green Bay from Thursday, May 1 through Saturday, May 3 for rookie mini-camp with the team. The Packers brought him in for a top 30 visit in April, sent a scout to his pro day in March and passing game coordinator Jason Vrable saw him live at the Senior Bowl. In fact, Vrable was the offensive coordinator for the National team and installed elements from Green Bay’s offence for Elgersma to run in practice and the game.

Elgersma completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 4,011 yards with 34 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while carrying the football 40 times for 223 yards and six scores in his senior year with Wilfrid Laurier University last season. The London, ON native produced an 11-1 win-loss record and led Laurier to a Vanier Cup appearance. Those efforts earned him the Hec Crighton Trophy as the top player in U Sports football, Canada’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

Over four years with the Golden Hawks, Elgersma completed 72 percent of his passes for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns versus 28 interceptions in 39 games. He rushed 122 times for 572 yards, averaging 4.7 per carry, and 18 touchdowns. In the past two seasons, the London, ON native was named the Ontario University Athletics Conference’s Most Valuable Player, earning first-team All-Canadian honours in 2024 and a second-team selection in 2023.

The Packers released receiver Tulu Griffin on Monday, May 5 which opened a spot on Green Bay’s 90-man offseason roster.