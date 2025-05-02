‘He’s got a very live arm’: Green Bay Packers’ Matt LaFleur compliments Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma

Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma has made an impression on Green Bay Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur.

Elgersma arrived in Green Bay on Thursday for rookie mini-camp Friday through Saturday.

“We did a workout with our tryout guys and he’s got a very live arm. You could see that on tape. He played at the Senior Bowl, [passing game coordinator Jason] Vrable got to see him there. I watched the stuff from the Senior Bowl and talked with Vrable about that,” LaFleur said.

“We had him in on a 30 visit, so we got an opportunity to sit down with him, another guy that loves football. Watching him throw — he’s got a live arm — so there’s a lot to like about him.”

The 23-year-old Wilfrid University star had over a dozen rookie mini-camp invites following the 2025 NFL Draft. There’s a trend with the Packers seeing and doing background research on Elgersma through the process. Vrable saw him up close at the Senior Bowl, Green Bay sent a scout to his pro day in March and the team brought him in for a top 30 visit in April.

Elgersma completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 4,011 yards with 34 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while carrying the football 40 times for 223 yards and six scores in his senior season with the Golden Hawks. He produced an 11-1 win-loss record and while led Laurier to a Vanier Cup appearance. Those efforts earned him the Hec Crighton Trophy as the top player in U Sports football, Canada’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

“You’re looking for traits,” LaFleur said about how he evaluates Elgersma jumping from Canadian university football to the NFL.

“Coming from where he’s coming from to this level, there’s going to be a big learning curve, but if there’s anybody that will attack it head on, Taylor will. That was so evident when he was here on the 30 visit. I know he’s been working really hard at it. Talking to Vrable, the strides he’s probably made from the Senior Bowl to now have been significant.”

Green Bay currently has three quarterbacks under contract, franchise man Jordan Love, backup Malik Willis and third-stringer Sean Clifford. Love was selected in the first round, 26th overall during the 2020 NFL Draft. Willis was acquired in an August 2024 trade with the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round pick. Clifford was selected in the fifth round, 149th overall during the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 45-year-old LaFleur was asked if he wants to come out of rookie mini-camp with four quarterbacks on his roster.

“Whatever’s best for our team,” he said with a coy smile.