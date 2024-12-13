QBs Ben DiNucci, Diego Pavia headline CFL winter negotiation list reveal

All nine CFL teams have unveiled ten players from their confidential winter negotiation lists.

CFL teams are required to unveil ten names on two separate occasions per year, once in September and once in December. League by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

Current CFL players who have previously been revealed as part of team negotiation lists include quarterbacks Chad Kelly, Jake Maier, Dustin Crum, P.J. Walker, and Taulia Tagovailoa; receivers Lucky Whitehead, Tim White, Shemar Bridges, Ontaria Wilson, Kalil Pimpleton, and Tevin Jones; defensive back Deatrick Nichols, running back Jamal Morrow, and returner Javon Leake.

The full list is as follows.

B.C. Lions

Hank Bachmeier, QB, Wake Forest

Ben Dinucci, QB, James Madison

Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State

Kaidon Salter, QB, Liberty

John Mateer, QB, Washington State

Zander Horvath, RB, Purdue

Ahmarean Brown, WR, South Carolina

Devin Carter, WR, West Virginia

Jermaine Jackson, WR, Idaho

Efton Chism III, WR, Eastern Washington

Calgary Stampeders

Garrett Greene, QB, West Virginia

Ben Woolridge, QB, Louisiana At Lafayette

Tommy Mellott, QB, Montana State

Josh Love, QB, San Jose State

Lideatrick Griffin, WR, Mississippi State

Trenton Thompson, DB, San Diego State

AJ Thomas, DB, Western Michigan

Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson

Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

Deshaun Fenwick, RB, Oregon State

Edmonton Elks

Tyler Huff, QB, Jacksonville State

Cameron Rising, QB, Utah

Connor Watkins, QB, Villanova

Aidan Robbins, RB, Brigham Young

Kawaan Baker, WR, South Alabama

Daniel Arias, WR, Colorado

Keith Randolph Jr., DL, Illinois

Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State

Azizi Hearn, DB, UCLA

Cameron McCutcheon, DB, Western Carolina

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Payton Thorn, QB, Auburn

Will Rodgers, QB, Washington

Will Paddock, QB, Illinois

Austen Pleasants, OL, Ohio

Lewis Kidd, OL, Montana State

Snoop Conner, RB, Mississippi

Michael Ojemudia, DB, Iowa

Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida

Kalen Deloach, LB, Florida State

Thomas Rush, DL, Minnesota

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Eric Garror, DB, Louisiana

Tay Gowan, DB, Central Florida

Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame

Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech

Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt

Mark Gronowski, QB, South Dakota State

Chase Artopeus, QB, Tennessee Chattanooga

LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado

Anderson Hardy, OL, Appalachian State

Malik Fisher, DL, Villanova

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Brevin Allen, DL, Campbell

Ethan Fernea, WR, UCLA

Judge Culpepper, DL, Toledo

Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

Jack Heflin, DL, Iowa

Spencer Waege, DL, North Dakota State

Nick Whiteside II, DB, Saginaw Valley State

Tyler Murray, LB, Memphis

Badara Traore, OL, Louisiana State

Jalen Jackson, RB, Villanova

Toronto Argonauts

Kevin Jennings, QB, Southern Methodist

Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech

Craig James, DB, Southern Illinois

Donavan Mutin LB Houston

Markaviest Bryant, DL, Central Florida

Breeland Speaks, DL, Mississippi

Michael Joseph, DB, Dubuque

Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M

EJ Warner, QB, Rice

Miyan Williams, RB, Ohio State

Montreal Alouettes

Seth Henigan, QB, Memphis

Brett Gabbert, QB, Miami of Ohio

JD Direnzo, OL, Rutgers

Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia

Jaray Jenkins, WR, Louisiana State

Ja’Quan Sheppard, DB, Maryland

Tiawan Mullen, DB, Indiana

Christian Young, LB, Arizona

Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa

Willington Previlion, DL, Rutgers

Ottawa Redblacks

Hajj-Malik Williams, QB, UNLV

Miles Hastings, QB, California Davis

Zack Annexstad, QB, Illinois State

Sean Ryan, WR, Rutgers

Vitaliy Gurman, OL, Toledo

Chris McDonald, DB, Toledo

Isaiah Dunn, DB, Oregon State

Ron Stone Jr., DL, Washington State

Andre Carter, DL, Indiana

Mikel Jones, LB, Syracuse

DiNucci has spent the past five seasons as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Sea Dragons, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, and New Orleans Saints. He threw for 219 yards over three games with the Cowboys in 2020 and led the XFL in passing yardage in 2023. He is currently with the Saints.

Pavia threw for 2,133 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions at Vanderbilt University this season, leading the team to a 6-6 record. The 23-year-old previously played at the New Mexico Military Institute and at New Mexico State, winning Conference USA Player of the Year in 2023. He is eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft.