QBs Ben DiNucci, Diego Pavia headline CFL winter negotiation list reveal

All nine CFL teams have unveiled ten players from their confidential winter negotiation lists.
CFL teams are required to unveil ten names on two separate occasions per year, once in September and once in December. League by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.
Current CFL players who have previously been revealed as part of team negotiation lists include quarterbacks Chad Kelly, Jake Maier, Dustin Crum, P.J. Walker, and Taulia Tagovailoa; receivers Lucky Whitehead, Tim White, Shemar Bridges, Ontaria Wilson, Kalil Pimpleton, and Tevin Jones; defensive back Deatrick Nichols, running back Jamal Morrow, and returner Javon Leake.
The full list is as follows.
B.C. Lions
Hank Bachmeier, QB, Wake Forest
Ben Dinucci, QB, James Madison
Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State
Kaidon Salter, QB, Liberty
John Mateer, QB, Washington State
Zander Horvath, RB, Purdue
Ahmarean Brown, WR, South Carolina
Devin Carter, WR, West Virginia
Jermaine Jackson, WR, Idaho
Efton Chism III, WR, Eastern Washington
Calgary Stampeders
Garrett Greene, QB, West Virginia
Ben Woolridge, QB, Louisiana At Lafayette
Tommy Mellott, QB, Montana State
Josh Love, QB, San Jose State
Lideatrick Griffin, WR, Mississippi State
Trenton Thompson, DB, San Diego State
AJ Thomas, DB, Western Michigan
Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson
Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
Deshaun Fenwick, RB, Oregon State
Edmonton Elks
Tyler Huff, QB, Jacksonville State
Cameron Rising, QB, Utah
Connor Watkins, QB, Villanova
Aidan Robbins, RB, Brigham Young
Kawaan Baker, WR, South Alabama
Daniel Arias, WR, Colorado
Keith Randolph Jr., DL, Illinois
Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State
Azizi Hearn, DB, UCLA
Cameron McCutcheon, DB, Western Carolina
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Payton Thorn, QB, Auburn
Will Rodgers, QB, Washington
Will Paddock, QB, Illinois
Austen Pleasants, OL, Ohio
Lewis Kidd, OL, Montana State
Snoop Conner, RB, Mississippi
Michael Ojemudia, DB, Iowa
Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida
Kalen Deloach, LB, Florida State
Thomas Rush, DL, Minnesota
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Eric Garror, DB, Louisiana
Tay Gowan, DB, Central Florida
Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech
Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt
Mark Gronowski, QB, South Dakota State
Chase Artopeus, QB, Tennessee Chattanooga
LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado
Anderson Hardy, OL, Appalachian State
Malik Fisher, DL, Villanova
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Brevin Allen, DL, Campbell
Ethan Fernea, WR, UCLA
Judge Culpepper, DL, Toledo
Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas
Jack Heflin, DL, Iowa
Spencer Waege, DL, North Dakota State
Nick Whiteside II, DB, Saginaw Valley State
Tyler Murray, LB, Memphis
Badara Traore, OL, Louisiana State
Jalen Jackson, RB, Villanova
Toronto Argonauts
Kevin Jennings, QB, Southern Methodist
Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech
Craig James, DB, Southern Illinois
Donavan Mutin LB Houston
Markaviest Bryant, DL, Central Florida
Breeland Speaks, DL, Mississippi
Michael Joseph, DB, Dubuque
Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M
EJ Warner, QB, Rice
Miyan Williams, RB, Ohio State
Montreal Alouettes
Seth Henigan, QB, Memphis
Brett Gabbert, QB, Miami of Ohio
JD Direnzo, OL, Rutgers
Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia
Jaray Jenkins, WR, Louisiana State
Ja’Quan Sheppard, DB, Maryland
Tiawan Mullen, DB, Indiana
Christian Young, LB, Arizona
Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa
Willington Previlion, DL, Rutgers
Ottawa Redblacks
Hajj-Malik Williams, QB, UNLV
Miles Hastings, QB, California Davis
Zack Annexstad, QB, Illinois State
Sean Ryan, WR, Rutgers
Vitaliy Gurman, OL, Toledo
Chris McDonald, DB, Toledo
Isaiah Dunn, DB, Oregon State
Ron Stone Jr., DL, Washington State
Andre Carter, DL, Indiana
Mikel Jones, LB, Syracuse
DiNucci has spent the past five seasons as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Sea Dragons, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, and New Orleans Saints. He threw for 219 yards over three games with the Cowboys in 2020 and led the XFL in passing yardage in 2023. He is currently with the Saints.
Pavia threw for 2,133 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions at Vanderbilt University this season, leading the team to a 6-6 record. The 23-year-old previously played at the New Mexico Military Institute and at New Mexico State, winning Conference USA Player of the Year in 2023. He is eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft.