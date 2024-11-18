Amidst Grey Cup celebration, Argos’ Ka’Deem Carey identifies Dave Dickenson as reason for Stampeders demise

Veteran running back Ka’Deem Carey became a champion with the Toronto Argonauts in the 111th Grey Cup and knows why the Calgary Stampeders were the worst team in the CFL: Dave Dickenson.

“Yes, obviously he’s pointing the fingers. He gets rid of everybody but himself,” Carey said surrounded by confetti on centre field at BC Place after the Argos won the 2024 CFL championship.

“He got rid of the wrong people. He needs to look at himself in the mirror and just go. I mean, look at us, we’re shining everywhere else, it ain’t us.”

Toronto beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with many former Stamps in starting roles. Nick Arbuckle earned Grey Cup MVP, Carey rushed 15 times for 79 yards and one touchdown, DaVaris Daniels produced key receptions, Wynton McManis led the team with six tackles and one interception, DaShaun Amos made two tackles and one INT, Folarin Orimolade at defensive end, Tunde Adeleke at strong-side linebacker, Royce Metchie at safety and Fraser Sopik on special teams.

“One thing that a lot of these people gotta learn: when you got something special, you try to keep that in hand. You don’t think that coaching is gonna get you there every year. You see the result,” Daniels said.

“You need special players, you need a special locker room and that’s what we have. I’m a three-time champion, I got two here with the Argos. All my Calgary brothers, we cherish this. I’m a winner at the end of the day.”

The way each player went from Calgary to Toronto was different. For Daniels he stated his reason for leaving was because the Stampeders did not play him in the 2018 Grey Cup win. While Carey was told he was injured too often, which the 32-year-old did not appreciate, considering the circumstances.

“I knew who I was. It’s hard to stay healthy when you don’t have the people surrounding you to make you a great player. I didn’t have those pieces at Calgary. I came here, had all the pieces, and look what it is,” Carey said

“They point the fingers saying I’m injury prone. They had to make an excuse for some reason to get rid of me. They need to look at themselves in the mirror. It starts with the coaches, it starts with that organization.”

The five-foot-nine, 206-pound back played all 18 regular season games with the Argos in 2024. He rushed 191 times for 1,060 yards, 5.5 per carry, with seven touchdowns while adding 37 receptions for 356 yards and one TD. It was the first season in his CFL career playing every game and the Tucson, AZ native attributes that to the difference between support with the Stampeders compared to the Argonauts.

“To join Toronto to see what a real winning organization is from the trainers, the staff, the coaches, we all came together and got this one done. I’m saying the medical staff, the strength and conditioning coaches, the field not being so messed up and you’re getting tweaks every week,” Carey said.

“Playing on grass was awesome. I’m telling you, it’s a team: I couldn’t stay healthy by myself. I pride myself in staying healthy to go show what I can do. I did that this year. Shout out to the people around me who helped keep me healthy.”

Carey was selected in the fourth round, 117th overall during the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He spent three seasons in the Windy City and earned over $2.2 million USD then came over the border to the Stamps in 2019 suiting up in 44 games over four seasons.

“When I was in Calgary, they used to call Toronto the fake Calgary. No, we’re just the best, we’re the best team. Calgary’s on the bottom of the level and I’m happy to be here, I’m truly blessed. Calgary they ain’t believe in us, got rid of all of us and chose other players that they believed in and look where that got them,” Carey said.

“It’s a bad organization. We laugh at them. We’re champions. I don’t wanna even be associated with the Calgary Stampeders anymore because I’m wearing this blue and I’m a champion. I’m with a dynasty, and I’m creating a dynasty. Shout out to all them Stamp fans. Y’all need to get the organization together and it starts with Dickie.”

The Stamps finished last place in the CFL at 5-12-1. The Argos went 10-8 and upset the best team in the East and West Divisions on the way to hoisting the Grey Cup.