Toronto Argonauts’ quarterback Nick Arbuckle wins 111th Grey Cup MVP

Six months ago, Nick Arbuckle was contemplating retirement. On Sunday night in Vancouver, he was named the Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Player.

The 31-year-old journeyman quarterback took home the award after leading the Toronto Argonauts to a 41-24 victory over the heavily favoured Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 111th Grey Cup. Arbuckle completed 26-of-37 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the win, which marked his first playoff start.

“I think if you wrote a book about this or a movie, I don’t think people would believe you,” Arbuckle said amidst the confetti.

“If anybody was to know everything, all the things we overcame as a family and throughout my whole life and football career to be here, God’s work is just incredible blessings in our life. I’ve been so fortunate to have the support and belief in me from my wife and everybody who supported me to just keep chasing and keep persevering.”

Signed by Toronto mid-way through training camp, Arbuckle went 65-of-100 passing for 799 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions in limited action this year. At the time of his signing, he revealed earlier this week that he was less than 30 days away from allowing his work permit to lapse and taking a high school coaching job in the United States.

The Argos were forced to turn to the Oxnard, Cal. native after star quarterback Chad Kelly suffered a broken tibia and fibula in the third quarter of the East Final. He came off the bench and completed five-of-eight passes for 73 yards in that win, setting the stage for a stunning Grey Cup upset.

“This means it might be a little bit longer until I get into coaching,” Arbuckle grinned.

“It never really crossed any of our minds that there would ever be any other outcome. I think that goes for every player on the team. If you saw the energy and the belief and focus of every player, I don’t think there was ever a doubt in our building, from the top down, of what was about to happen out here.”

In 84 career CFL games with the Calgary Stampeders, Edmonton Elks, Ottawa Redblacks, and Argos, Arbuckle has thrown for 7,957 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. He is a pending free agent this offseason.

Mississauga, Ont. native Dejon Brissett was named the game’s Most Valuable Canadian. The 28-year-old receiver caught three passes for 45 yards as the team’s top target and hauled in a touchdown pass from Arbuckle in the fourth quarter.