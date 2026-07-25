Canadian tight end Tanner McLachlan signs with San Francisco 49ers

Courtesy: Cincinnati Bengals

The San Francisco 49ers have signed Canadian tight end Tanner McLachlan ahead of the start of training camp.

McLachlan spent parts of last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, being signed and released on three separate occasions. The native of Lethbridge, Alta., did not appear in any games with the team.

The six-foot-five, 244-pounder was a sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2024 NFL Draft. He played two regular-season games as a rookie, seeing the field for five offensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps. The 27-year-old was waived with an injury designation as part of final roster cuts at the end of training camp in 2025.

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McLachlan finished his collegiate career at the University of Arizona, where he made 79 receptions for 984 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons. McLachlan started his collegiate career at Southern Utah University, where he caught 15 passes for 168 yards and two scores.

The Calgary Stampeders hold McLachlan’s exclusive CFL rights as he was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 CFL Draft.