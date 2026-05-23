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The CFL’s highest-paid specialists in 2026

Photo courtesy: Paul Yates/B.C. Lions

I bet you thought we’d forgotten!

Punters are people, too. And so are placekickers, returners, and long snappers. By popular demand, we’ve added a special late edition to our highest-paid CFL player series, highlighting the top specialists in this kicker-crazy league.

Please use these links to check out our positional breakdowns of each group: quarterbacksrunning backsfullbacksreceiversoffensive linemendefensive linemenlinebackers, and defensive backs.

“Hard money” is a CFL term that refers to any portion of a contract that is paid even if a player is hurt. This includes base salary, signing bonuses, roster bonuses, housing allowances, travel allowances, and training allowances. Marketing money, which is officially called “non-football-related services,” isn’t always guaranteed, though we’ve decided to include it in hard money for this series.

Any additional components — often referred to as “playtime” or “performance incentives” — are outlined in part or in full in the paragraph accompanying each player. These bonuses are often tied to how much a player sees the field, produces yardage, scores a touchdown, makes tackles, or whether or not they’re named an all-star.

“N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes American players, and “G” denotes Global players.

Kickers/Punters

Photo courtesy: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

1) Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $140,000
Maximum value: $152,000

Castillo received a $40,000 signing bonus as part of his new contract in January, on top of a $70,000 salary, $15,000 for housing, and $15,000 in marketing money. The 35-year-old can take home bonuses of $1,000 for a divisional all-star selection, $2,000 for an All-CFL selection, and $3,000 each for Most Outstanding Player wins in up to three categories — however unlikely that might be for a kicker.

2) Sean Whyte, B.C. Lions (N)

Hard money: $140,000
Maximum value: $146,000

Whyte initially set the top of the market that Castillo was able to match, collecting a $30,000 signing bonus early in the new year. The 40-year-old is also due $90,000 in salary, $15,000 for housing, and $5,000 in marketing money, plus standard incentives of $1,000 for becoming a divisional all-star, $2,000 for being named All-CFL, and $3,000 for winning a Most Outstanding Player award.

3) Rene Paredes, Calgary Stampeders (N)

Hard money: $130,000
Maximum value: $136,000

This might be Paredes’ swan song season, but the 41-year-old is still performing and being paid like an elite player. He received a $7,000 signing bonus to rework his deal in December and collected another $5,000 on February 15, with $91,000 due in salary, a $2,000 travel allowance, and $25,000 in marketing money. The veteran will also make $1,000 for a divisional all-star selection and team award nomination, with $2,000 coming if he is named All-CFL or wins a Most Outstanding Player award.

4) Marc Liegghio, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

Hard money: $120,000
Maximum value: $125,800

Liegghio’s salary is set at $85,800 for next season, but he already collected a $7,500 offseason bonus on February 1. The 29-year-old is entitled to $14,700 for housing and $12,000 in marketing money, and can make an extra $100 for every game in which he handles all three kicking duties. He also has incentives of $1,000 tied to field goal rates of 88 (min. 30 attempts) and 90 percent (min. 30 attempts), with a $2,000 bump for going 85 percent from outside of 40 yards (min. 19 attempts).

5) Lirim Hajrullahu, Toronto Argonauts (N)

Hard money: $107,500
Maximum value: $139,000

Arguably the league’s best kicker last season may be the best value on this list, as Hajrullahu received a $10,000 offseason bonus on February 1 and will make $76,200 in salary, with $13,800 for housing, a $5,000 training allowance, and a $2,500 travel allowance. He’ll earn another $10,000 after his first kick of the season and can make $500 for every game in which he handles all kicking duties,  with incentives of $1,500 for leading the CFL in scoring, $2,500 for finishing top three in field goal percentage (min. 30 attempts), and $2,5oo for finishing top three in net punting (min. 50 attempts). The 36-year-old will also make $1,000 for a divisional all-star selection, $2,000 for being named All-CFL, and $2,500 for winning a Most Outstanding Player award.

Photo courtesy: Edmonton Elks

6) Jake Julien, Edmonton Elks (N)

Hard money: $103,500
Maximum value: $105,500

The punter market has been artificially deflated by the CFL’s Global program, but a premier Canadian still tops the position group. Julien will earn $73,000 in salary and collected a $7,500 offseason bonus on February 1, with $15,000 for housing, a $2,000 travel allowance, and $6,000 in marketing money. He’ll also make an additional $2,000 if he makes the All-CFL team.

7) John Haggerty, Toronto Argonauts (G)

Hard money: $100,000
Maximum value: $102,000+

The highest-paid Global specialist in the league, Haggerty made $10,000 when he reported to training camp and has another $70,000 in salary coming, plus a $15,000 travel allowance and $5,000 in marketing money. The Aussie can make another $2,000 for an All-CFL selection and will receive a $200 bump for every special teams tackle he makes.

8) Jamieson Sheahan, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (G)

Hard money: $100,000
Maximum value: $100,000

Sheahan took home a $5,000 signing bonus when he inked his new deal in January. He’ll earn $70,000 in salary this year, plus $15,000 for housing and $10,000 in marketing money.

9) Joseph Zema, Montreal Alouettes (G)

Hard money: $97,000
Maximum value: $103,000

Montreal’s Aussie punter has been among the league’s best since he was drafted and continues to be well compensated, cashing a $5,000 report and pass bonus at the start of training camp. He’ll make $71,580 in salary, $15,420 for housing, $2,000 in marketing money, and a $3,000 travel allowance. Zema’s incentives include $1,000 for leading the division in net punting (min. 30 attempts), $2,000 for leading the league in the same category, $1,000 for a divisional all-star nod, and $2,000 for being named All-CFL.

10) Jose Maltos Diaz, Montreal Alouettes (G)

Hard money: $93,500
Maximum value: $107,500

Montreal rode to the Grey Cup last year off the foot of their Mexican placekicker, who received a $2,500 signing bonus to remain with the team this offseason and collected another $5,000 when he reported to training camp. Maltos will earn $70,580 in salary, plus $15,420 for housing. He has bonuses of $2,500 for making over 85 percent of his kick and $5,500 for connecting on over 90 percent, with up to $6,000 in standard escalating award and all-star incentives.

11) Brett Lauther, Ottawa Redblacks (N)

Hard money: $92,500
Maximum value: $108,500

After a rocky 2025 season led to his release by Saskatchewan, Lauther landed on his feet with the Redblacks. He’ll earn $70,000 in salary, $16,000 for housing, a $4,000 travel allowance, and $2,500 in marketing money, plus a $5,000 bonus after his first game with Ottawa. He can also make $2,500 each for surpassing 82 and 87 percent on his kicks, plus up to $6,000 in standard escalating award and all-star incentives.

Kick returners

Photo courtesy: CFL.ca

1) Kalil Pimpleton, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $135,000
Maximum value: $141,000

Pimpleton is a starting calibre deep threat and one of the game’s most electric returners, which earns him a little extra cheddar. The 27-year-old is due $92,800 in salary, $14,700 for housing, and $7,500 in marketing money, but already collected $20,000 when he reported to training camp. He also has up to $6,000 in standard escalating award and all-star incentives.

2) Javon Leake, Edmonton Elks (A)

Hard money: $135,000
Maximum value: $140,000

The former CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player got a $15,000 bonus to rework his deal in January. Leake will also make $89,800 in salary, $14,700 in housing, $2,000 in travel, and $1,000 in training. The native of Bronx, N.Y., earned a $5,000 bonus when he reported to training camp and passed his physical, plus up to $5,000 in awards and performance incentives.

3) James Letcher Jr., Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

Hard money: $125,300
Maximum value: $137,700

The Montreal Alouettes elected to move on from Letcher this offseason, but Saskatchewan clearly prioritized his acquisition by offering a $30,000 signing bonus. The 26-year-old will also receive $75,000 in salary, $15,300 for housing, a $3,000 tavel allowance, and $2,000 in marketing money. He’ll earn another $300 for every game in which he plays at least 51 percent of the offensive snaps, $1,000 for leading the division in punt return yards, and $1,000 for finishing top two in CFL punt return yardage, plus $1,000 for a divisional all-star, $2,000 if he is named All-CFL, and $2,000 for a Most Outstanding Player award win.

4) Janarion Grant, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Hard money: $120,300
Maximum value: $128,800

The 2024 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player re-signed with the Argos late in the process, receiving a $25,000 signing bonus. The 32-year-old will make $80,00 in salary and $15,300 for housing, with incentives of $1,000 for leading the division in special teams touchdowns and $1,500 for leading the league. He can make $1,000 for each level of all-star recognition, and $2,000 for both divisional and league award wins.

5) DeVonte Dedmon, Montreal Alouettes (A)

Hard money: $119,500
Maximum value: $130,500

Dedmon received a $12,500 signing bonus to head to Montreal after his release by the Redblacks. The 2021 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player is due $82,080 in salary, $15,420 for housing, a $4,500 travel allowance, and $5,000 in marketing money. The 30-year-old will make $2,000 if he leads the division or league in either kickoff or punt return yards, totalling up to $8,000, with another $1,000 for becoming a divisional all-star and $2,000 for an All-CFL selection.

6) Peyton Logan, Toronto Argonauts (A)

Hard money: $95,300
Maximum value: $122,300

Should Logan be included on this list, with Grant expected to handle the primary return duties in Toronto? Maybe not, but his significant return-based incentives and prior experience forced his inclusion. The 27-year-old collected a $5,000 signing bonus in free agency and will earn $75,000 in salary and $15,300 for housing, plus an additional $9,000 if he plays at least 51 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He’ll also make $1,500 for being the sole leader in kickoff or punt return yards at the divisional level, $2,500 for the same accomplishment league-wide, $3,000 for being a divisional award finalist in any one category, and $5,000 if he wins that award.

Photo: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

7) Trey Vaval, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $95,000
Maximum value: $109,000

The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie got a new contract extension this offseason after failing to secure an NFL opportunity, receiving a $5,000 signing bonus. Vaval is due $75,000 in salary and $15,000 for housing, with bonuses of $1,000 for both a divisional all-star and All-CFL selection, as well as $2,000 bumps for divisional or league award wins in up to three categories at each level.

8) Mario Alford, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

Hard money: $92,500
Maximum value: $112,000+

At 34 years old, Alford is starting fresh in Hamilton, receiving a $2,500 signing bonus as well as $72,580 in salary, $15,420 for housing, and a $2,000 travel allowance. The 2023 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player will receive lump sums of $2,500 after playing one, nine, and 12 games, with performance incentives of $1,000 for leading the division in kickoff or punt return yards, and $2,000 for leading the CFL in either category. He will also make $500 for every special teams touchdown he scores, with another $6,000 available in standard escalating award and all-star incentives.

9) Tyreik McAllister, Calgary Stampeders (A)

Hard money: $81,500
Maximum value: $100,000

McAllister didn’t receive a signing bonus upon his return from the NFL, but his deal with the Stampeders includes significant playtime incentives. The 28-year-old will make $74,000 in salary, $2,500 for housing, and $5,000 in marketing money, with a $1,500 bonus for playing 10 games and $1,000 after 12, 14, and 16 games. He’ll collect $277.77 for every game in which he plays 51 percent or more of the offensive stats, with incentives of $500 for surpassing 500 rushing yards or 50 receptions. On special teams, the native of Latta, S.C., can earn $1,500 each for being the sole divisional leader in kickoff or punt return yards, with bonuses of $2,500 for leading the league in the same categories.

Long snappers

Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

1) Louis-Philippe Bourassa, Montreal Alouettes (N)

Hard money: $105,000
Maximum value: $105,000

At 34 years old, Bourassa stands alone as the CFL’s highest-paid long snapper. He already received a $5,300 offseason bonus on January 15, and stands to collect $70,000 in salary, $14,700 in housing, and $15,000 in marketing money.

2) Gordon Whyte, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

Hard money: $96,000
Maximum value: $96,000

The 28-year-old deal contains $75,580 in salary, $15,420 for housing, and $5,000 in marketing money.

3) Luke Burton-Krahn, Edmonton Elks (N)

Hard money: $93,000
Maximum value: $99,000

Burton-Krahn received a $2,000 offseason bonus on February 1 and will collect $71,500 in salary, $14,500 for housing, and $5,000 in marketing money. The 27-year-old can earn another $6,000 in standard escalating award and all-star incentives.

4) Adam Guillemette, Toronto Argonauts (N)

Hard money: $93,000
Maximum value: $93,000

The youngest snapper on this list at 25, Guillemette will make $77,580 in salary this season with another $15,420 for housing.

5) Peter Adjey, Ottawa Redblacks (N)

Hard money: $90,200

Maximum value: $96,200

Adjey’s deal includes $70,500 in salary, $14,700 for housing, and $5,000 in marketing money. The 26-year-old can earn another $6,000 in standard escalating award and all-star incentives.

6) Aaron Crawford, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)

Hard money: $83,000
Maximum value: $91,000

The 39-year-old Crawford is looking to revive his career after a serious knee injury last season, signing in Saskatchewan for $70,000 in salary with $10,000 for housing and $1,000 in marketing money. He received $2,000 for reporting to training camp and will earn $166.67 for every game he plays, with all-star incentives of $2,000 at the divisional level and $3,ooo at the league level.

J.C. Abbott is a University of British Columbia graduate and high school football coach. He covers the CFL, B.C. Lions, CFL Draft and the three-down league's Global initiative.

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