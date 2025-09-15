Toronto Argonauts sign three, including former Alouettes OL Josh Donovan

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American receiver Tyler Kahmann, American offensive lineman Josh Donovan, and American defensive back Nic Toomer.

Kahmann recently participated in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts but was released among final roster cuts. The six-foot-three, 206-pound target played three collegiate seasons at Emporia State University, a Division II program located in Kentucky, where he caught 248 passes for 3,258 yards and 49 touchdowns in 35 games. He holds school records for single-season receptions (101), single-season receiving yards (1,488), and single-season touchdown catches (20).

Donovan started 17 regular-season games with the Alouettes last season but was released at the end of training camp in May when he was unable to pass his physical. The six-foot-six, 330-pound blocker was on Montreal’s practice roster when they won the Grey Cup in 2023. The 26-year-old native of College Station, Texas played collegiately at Trinity Valley Community College and the University of Arizona.

Toomer recorded 26 tackles, one sack, and one interception over two collegiate seasons at Indiana University. The six-foot-two, 199-pound native of Tyrone, Ga. previously played at Stanford University where he made 29 tackles and five pass deflections over 21 games.

The Toronto Argonauts (5-8) will host the Montreal Alouettes (6-7) at BMO Field on Friday, September 19 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes are coming off a shocking 48-31 upset win over Saskatchewan, while the Argonauts completed the comeback to beat Edmonton 31-30.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and TSN 1050 in Toronto.