3DownNation CFL awards: the best and worst of Week 2

Week 2 of the 2025 CFL regular season is in the books with three road teams coming away with wins. Week 3 features some exciting matchups, but let’s first take a look back at the standout performers, plays, and games from the week that was.

These awards are selected by 3DownNation’s contributors and will be presented weekly throughout the 2025 season. Enjoy.

Offensive player of the week: REC KeeSean Johnson, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The former NFL draft pick was the top target for Trevor Harris in Saskatchewan’s win over the Tiger-Cats as he snagged eight passes for 124 yards and one touchdown. The 28-year-old native of East Palo Alto, Calif. recorded 746 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season, his first in the CFL. It’s still early, but Johnson appears set to smash those numbers in 2025 as a key piece in his team’s offence.

Honourable mention: REC Kenny Lawler, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Defensive player of the week: DL Dylan Wynn, Montreal Alouettes

The 32-year-old played like a man possessed against Ottawa as part of a dominant Montreal defensive line, recording five tackles and a sack. Wynn also made a key tackle for loss in the first quarter on a would-be touchdown plunge by Dustin Crum, which resulted in the Redblacks having to gamble on third down. The three-time All-East Division selection is off to a strong start to the year.

Honourable mention: DL Folarin Orimolade, Calgary Stampeders

Special teams player of the week: K Jose Maltos, Montreal Alouettes

The 33-year-old was perfect in his team’s 39-18 win over the Redblacks, going six-for-six on field goals and three-for-three on convert attempts. Not all of the field goals were gimmes, either, as Maltos connected from 49 yards in the second quarter and 50 yards in the fourth quarter. We wouldn’t be surprised if his arm was tired from flexing so much during his celebrations.

Honourable mention: LB Micah Teitz, Calgary Stampeders

Breakout player of the week: RB Matthew Peterson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The former first-team U Sports All-Canadian made his professional debut in Week 2 and was quickly thrust into the backfield following an injury to Brady Oliveira. The native of Brooks, Alta. made the most of the opportunity, rushing 23 times for 130 yards and one touchdown, shredding B.C.’s defence. Peterson was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft out of the University of Alberta. If he keeps playing this way, other teams will wish they’d selected him higher.

Honourable mention: RB Travis Theis, Montreal Alouettes

Offensive line of the week: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The unit of Stanley Bryant, Micah Vanterpool, Chris Kolankowski, Patrick Neufeld, and Kendall Randolph helped the Blue Bombers generate over 200 rushing yards while keeping Chris Streveler comfortable in the pocket. Losing left guard Liam Dobson to the Tiger-Cats in free agency was far from ideal but Winnipeg’s unit passed its first test of the year with flying colours.

Honourable mention: Saskatchewan Roughriders

Coach of the week: OC Jason Hogan, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The first-time offensive coordinator didn’t have Zach Collaros going into Thursday’s matchup against B.C. and almost immediately lost Brady Oliveira due to injury. None of that mattered as the Blue Bombers generated 438 yards of net offence and 34 points en route to an impressive home win. Ironically, the head coach Winnipeg beat, Buck Pierce, is the same person Hogan was promoted to replace.

Honourable mention: DC Jordan Younger, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

OH MY GOODNESS WHAT A CATCH!! Dohnte Meyers with the toe-drag swag to pick up a first down! ?: @sskroughriders vs Tiger-Cats LIVE NOW

??: TSN, CTV

??: CBSSN

?: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/KXP34mSbY5 — CFL (@CFL) June 15, 2025

Best play of the week: REC Dohnte Meyers, Saskatchewan Roughriders

There were many great catches in Week 2 but none were better than this one, which helped spur a scoring drive for the Roughriders. Meyers dove on a corner route and secured the ball while tapping his toe on the turf as his momentum carried him out of bounds. The catch not only wowed the crowd but set the tone for Saskatchewan in the fourth quarter as they sealed a win on the road.

Honourable mention: DL Lwal Uguak, Montreal Alouettes

Worst play of the week: K Brett Lauther, Saskatchewan Roughriders

The native of Truro, N.S. pushed a 29-yard field goal attempt wide with 55 seconds remaining in Hamilton, giving the Tiger-Cats a chance to drive the field and win with a touchdown. It was a bad night overall for Lauther and as he went two-for-five on field goal attempts and missed a convert. The 34-year-old bounced back well from a three-for-seven performance last year, so hopefully he’s able to do the same in 2025.

Honourable mention: QB Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Best game of the week: B.C. Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

It took some time for B.C.’s offence to find its footing but this was a great game despite an injury to the CFL’s reigning M.O.P. The two teams combined for 848 yards of net offence, Chris Streveler threw three touchdown passes, Keon Hatcher caught a 77-yard score, Matthew Peterson had a shocking breakout performance, and the sold-out crowd of 32,343 created an incredible atmosphere at Princess Auto Stadium.

Honourable mention: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Worst game of the week: Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts

Good news, insomniacs! If you watched the first half of this game, you’re cured. Things eventually heated up in the second half — Vernon Adams Jr. had some nice runs and Damonte Coxie scored a slick touchdown — but this was a relatively boring game overall. Toronto’s quarterbacking simply hasn’t been good enough to start the season and that’s a big part of why they’re 0-2.

Honourable mention: Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks