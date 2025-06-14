No QB change ‘talk’ amidst Toronto Argonauts’ 0-2 start, Chad Kelly ‘probably another week’ away: Ryan Dinwiddie

Editor’s note: This article was assembled using key files from 3DownNation contributor Griff Bordignon.

The Toronto Argonauts won’t be rushing to make a quarterback change after an underwhelming performance from Nick Arbuckle during Saturday’s 29-19 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

“We’ll see. I always want to watch the film before I have a say on it,” head coach Ryan Dinwiddie told the media post-game. “I’ve kind of seen it from the sideline and the iPad at halftime — I thought he did some good things but there was a few things we missed. The pick-six was unfortunate because it gave them seven points when their offence wasn’t playing that well. We missed some plays there, but I thought he made some plays at the end and kind of got us back into it.”

Arbuckle finished the game 31-of-42 for 309 yards and one touchdown but visibly struggled through the first three quarters. He also threw two costly interceptions, including an early pick-six by Adrian Greene that stood as the game’s only major until the fourth quarter.

The reigning Grey Cup MVP gave the Calgary defence credit in the locker room for closing windows that had been available on film, but agreed with his coach that there were points left on the table.

“I think there were a couple throws I could have changed a little bit, whether it be more to the sideline on a couple of out-breakers or more down the field, more arc over the linebackers could have created some more explosive plays for us,” he said.

“We missed a few throws and missed a few beats,” Dinwiddie added. “We had (Dejon) Brissett going through the middle of the field on one drive and instead of having to punt, we probably would have had a touchdown there. That was one we drew up in the dirt at halftime to attack what they were doing to us, so we gotta hit those.”

Arbuckle also threw two interceptions and had a costly fumble returned for a touchdown in Toronto’s season-opener, making it consecutive weeks with turnovers resulting in points. Despite those repeated struggles, Dinwiddie said he never discussed the possibility of inserting backup Tucker Horn into the game to spark a comeback, even though the rookie impressed in multiple preseason appearances.

“No, I didn’t talk to him at all about that. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do unless I really felt like he was going to be going,” he said. “But those guys know they should be ready to go at all times and there is no reason why I wouldn’t put (Jarret) Doege in there as well.”

“There’s no talks to that right now,” Horn echoed post-game. “We all trust Nick, we’re all looking up to Nick. Doege and I are both younger guys who haven’t been in the league that long, and we’re learning from Chad and Nick, who have done really, really good things in this league for a long time. There’s a lot of stuff to learn about the Canadian game.”

While replacement by Horn does not appear imminent, Arbuckle’s starting status for the Argos has always been temporary. The 31-year-old stepped in to complete the team’s championship run after face of the franchise Chad Kelly broke his leg in last year’s East Final, and has continued to hold down the fort as the former M.O.P. works his way back this year.

Kelly has now been practicing for two weeks and Dinwiddie wouldn’t rule him out as an option for next Friday’s clash with Saskatchewan, though he did suggest that might be premature.

“I would say probably another week just based off what I saw last week,” Dinwiddie said. “What I told him this morning when we were talking is ‘I’m not going to put you out there unless your mobility is there to protect yourself.’ Once I feel like he can use his legs and avoid contact, we’ll get him out there.”

In the meantime, he blames himself, not Arbuckle, for the lack of offensive rhythm and urgency his team has shown during their 0-2 start.

“I told the guys I gotta do a better job of getting these guys ready to go,” Dinwiddie explained. “Jack of all trades, master of none — we’re throwing too much at them. They can handle it, but we have too much volume. I gotta simplify some things and make sure we can execute.”