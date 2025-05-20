NFL to officially allow players to participate in 2028 Summer Olympics flag football

The NFL has officially voted to allow players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Calif.

“It’s an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance.”

Canada’s men’s national flag football team recently introduced Paul LaPolice as its head coach. The team will compete at the 2026 IFAF Flag Football World Championship, which could lead to qualification for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Some Canadian NFL players who could be options for Team Canada include John Metchie III, Chuba Hubbard, Chase Brown, Taylor Rapp, Josh Palmer, Jevon Holland, Sydney Brown, Jared Wayne, Deane Leonard, Benjamin St-Juste, Kurtis Rourke, and Taylor Elgersma.