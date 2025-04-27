Sources: Canadian LB Devin Veresuk accepts invite to Indianapolis Colts rookie mini-camp

Canadian linebacker Devin Veresuk has accepted an invitation to Indianapolis Colts rookie mini-camp, per sources.

The Windsor, Ont. native put himself on the NFL’s radar with a sensational performance at the University at Buffalo’s pro day, where he ran a 4.47-second forty-yard dash. He also recorded a 4.47-second short shuttle, 7.19-second three-cone drill, and repped 225 pounds on the bench press 27 times.

Veresuk would have ranked first at the 2025 NFL Combine among linebackers on the bench press, second in the 40, fourth in the broad jump, fifth in the three-cone drill, sixth in the short shuttle, and tied for sixth in the vertical. The mechanical engineering major has an elite athletic profile.

Five NFL teams met with him individually after his performance at the Murchie Family Fieldhouse on the University at Buffalo campus.

The six-foot-two, 232-pound defender played 22 collegiate games at the University of Windsor, recording 160 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one interception returned for a touchdown. In 2024, he was named an OUA all-star.

Veresuk went unselected in the recent 2025 NFL Draft. According to John Hodge’s latest CFL mock draft for 3DownNation, he is projected to be a second-round pick on Tuesday, April 29.