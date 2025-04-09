John Hodge’s 2025 CFL Mock Draft 2.0

The 2025 CFL Draft is officially under three weeks away, which means it’s time to update the board from the first edition of this mock draft, which was released last month.

This mock draft was created using anonymous sourcing, film review, statistics, analysis from the CFL Combine in Regina, and notes from fellow 3DownNation reporter JC Abbott.

Things can change quickly leading up to the draft, so make sure you stay tuned to 3DownNation for all the latest news, insight, and analysis ahead of draft day on April 29.

In last year’s mock draft 2.0, 3DownNation correctly predicted eight of the nine players who were taken in round one.

Round One

1. Calgary Stampeders — LB Connor Shay, Wyoming

The six-foot-two, 227-pound defender was born in California but qualified for Canadian citizenship through his father, Chuck, who was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I. Between his position, stature, and American birth, Shay has drawn comparisons to Alex Singleton, who became a star in Calgary prior to his eventual departure for the NFL.

Shay was only a one-year starter at Wyoming — Singleton was a two-year starter at Montana State — but he made the most of it, recording 76 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, and one interception in 2024. He also tested very well at his pro day, running a hand-timed 4.52-second forty-yard dash.

The Stampeders appear set to start a Canadian at weak-side linebacker this season after adding Fraser Sopik in free agency. Though it remains to be seen whether or not Shay can become the next Alex Singleton, he seems like a perfect fit in Cowtown. One factor to watch will be the NFL — if Shay signs a contract as an undrafted free agent, he’ll move down Calgary’s board as they want the No. 1 pick to be in training camp.

2. Hamilton Tiger-Cats — DL Darien Newell, Queen’s

The six-foot-two, 287-pound defender has been a game-wrecker for the Gaels for the past three seasons, earning three selections as a U Sports All-Canadian. Newell could garner an NFL shot after impressing scouts at the University at Buffalo pro day and should be in the mix for the first overall pick, though we’re slotting him in for the Tiger-Cats here.

Hamilton needs to add talent to the defensive line regardless of passport and the native of Brampton, Ont. projects as a long-term starter along the interior of the defensive line. After recording 27.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks at the collegiate level, he’s ready to make waves in the CFL.

3. Ottawa Redblacks — REC Keelan White, Montana

The native of North Vancouver, B.C. finished his tenure with the Grizzlies with 161 catches for 1,862 yards and 14 touchdowns and was named the team’s MVP in 2023. He tested moderately for his six-foot, 190-pound frame at his recent pro day, running a 4.60-second forty yard dash, but scouts still rave about White’s sticky hands and strong route-running.

White has drawn comparison to Jalen and Tyson Philpot, both of whom have had excellent CFL careers since posting underwhelming testing numbers, and the Redblacks desperately need to add depth behind incumbent starter Nick Mardner. White would immediately fill that role while potentially giving the team the option of starting two Canadian receiver at some point down the line. It’s also possible that he won’t be on the board for Ottawa as he could realistically be taken No. 1 overall by the Stampeders.

4. Saskatchewan Roughriders — DL Hayden Harris, Montana

The six-foot-five, 255-pound pass rusher recorded 84 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception over the past two seasons, earning a second-team All-Big Sky selection in 2024. He cemented his status as a top pick in this year’s draft — possibly even first overall — at his pro day when he ran a 4.81-second forty-yard dash at six-foot-five and 257 pounds.

Harris was born in Washington but qualified for Canadian citizenship through his mother, Tonia Lee, who was born in Vancouver, B.C. and raised in Regina, Sask. The Roughriders already have a vaunted defensive line but it’d be awfully difficult to pass on Harris here considering his frame, production, athleticism, and pro-readiness.

5. Montreal Alouettes — OL Christopher Fortin, Connecticut

The six-foot-five, 300-pound native of St-Rene, Que. has a lean build, smooth hips, and really quick feet, which allow him to climb to the second level with ease. He didn’t test brilliantly at his pro day, but he’s still arguably the top offensive lineman available in a positional class that’s considered relatively weak.

Fortin was only a one-year starter for the Huskies at guard but received excellent grades from Pro Football Focus. After the free-agent departure of Philippe Gagnon, the retirement of Kristian Matte, and with Pier-Olivier Lestage heading into a contract year, it’s tough to imagine this Alouettes passing on the local blocker if he’s available.

6. Winnipeg Blue Bombers — DB Jackson Findlay, Western

The native of North Vancouver, B.C. was a first-team U Sports All-Canadian and a finalist for the Presidents’ Trophy with the Mustangs, ending his collegiate career with a whopping 182 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 25 pass knockdowns, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Findlay has played halfback and safety and believes he can also contribute at strong-side linebacker, making him a perfect fit for Winnipeg, the league’s only team that starts a Canadian at the position. He also wants to become a paediatric oncologist when his playing career is over, which could appeal to a Blue Bombers team that tends to value character.

7. Toronto Argonauts — OL Tiger Shanks, UNLV

The six-foot-five, 325-pound blocker was added to the draft last month after his Canadian citizenship was revealed. Though he was born in Vancouver, B.C., Shanks was raised almost exclusively in China and the United States.

Shanks started 51 games over four seasons with the Rebels and was twice named first-team All-Mountain West. He will likely garner some NFL interest, though he didn’t do any speed testing at his pro day due to a minor injury, which could lower his stock south of the border. The Argonauts might start two Canadian offensive tackles this season, which means they’d be smart to add another one to the pipeline.

8. Calgary Stampeders — REC Damien Alford, Utah

The native of Montreal, Que. was a standout over four seasons at Syracuse University where he made 67 catches for 1,291 yards before transferring to the Utes. He dressed for four games with Utah in 2024 and made one start but didn’t register any statistics.

Despite the lack of recent production, Alford turned heads at the recent Big 12 pro day when he ran a 4.46-second forty-yard dash at six-foot-five and 224 pounds. Not many players have that combination of size and explosiveness, making him a nice fit for a Calgary team that needs to replace former first-round pick Cole Tucker following his early retirement.

Round Two

9. Hamilton Tiger-Cats — LB Devin Veresuk, Windsor

The six-foot-three, 230-pound native of Windsor, Ont. was a huge part of his hometown team’s recent defensive resurgence, making 160 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one interception since 2022.

Veresuk ran a sensational 4.47-second forty-yard dash at the University at Buffalo pro day and would add to arguably Hamilton’s biggest position need. Though he might someday develop into a starter, Veresuk will almost certainly be one of the best special teams players to come out of this draft.

10. Edmonton Elks — DL Paris Shand, LSU

The 23-year-old seems likely to sign an NFL contract as an undrafted free agent, though general manager Ed Hervey hasn’t shied away from making “futures” selections in the past, once taking two with his top two picks in the same draft.

Shand played three seasons at the University of Arizona before transferring to LSU where he spent two years playing against the highest level of competition in collegiate football. The six-foot-four, 268-pound native of Toronto, Ont. started nine games for the Tigers and recorded 27 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, 19 pressures, and three pass knockdowns. He also posted impressive testing numbers at LSU’s pro day.

11. B.C. Lions — DB Nate Beauchemin, Calgary

The native of Kelowna, B.C. had an incredible season with the Dinos in 2024, earning a first-team U Sports All-Canadian selection, winning Canada West Defensive Player of the Year, and capturing the Presidents’ Trophy, which is presented annually to the top standup defensive player in all of U Sports.

The six-foot-one, 204-pound defender is a ballhawk from the safety position, making eight interceptions over the past two seasons, and would provide some much-needed depth at safety following the free-agent departure of Adrian Greene. Beauchemin tested solidly at the recent CFL Combine, running a 4.63-second forty-yard dash.

12. Ottawa Redblacks — DL Jeremiah Ojo, Montreal

The six-foot-two, 240-pound edge rusher was a game-wrecker for the Carabins, earning a first-team U Sports All-Canadian selection in both of the past two seasons. Ojo can win with quickness and power and has impressive speed in the open field, which was confirmed at the CFL Combine when he ran a 4.59-second forty-yard dash.

The Redblacks have some intriguing Canadian defensive ends in Aidan John and Kene Onyeka. The addition of Ojo would not only boost Ottawa’s special teams but also put the club in a good position to start a Canadian defensive end long-term.

13. Saskatchewan Roughriders — OL Sam Carson, Louisiana-Monroe

The 23-year-old was a two-year starter at left tackle with the University of Calgary before transferring to the NCAA ranks in 2023. After serving in a depth role during his first season with the Warhawks, he started at left tackle in 2024 and allowed eight quarterback pressures and zero sacks over eight games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Though he’ll likely move to guard at the professional level, Carson shouldn’t have any problem doing so. He has football in his blood — his father and brother won Vanier Cups with the Dinos — and he tested respectably at his pro day, leaping 28.5 inches in the vertical jump at six-foot-four and 300 pounds.

14. Montreal Alouettes — LB Jaylen Smith, North Texas

The native of Hamilton, Ont. is as versatile as they come, having played as an edge rusher, standup linebacker, and slot cornerback with the Mean Green this past season. Smith recorded 160 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, two interceptions, and one forced fumble over 52 collegiate games.

The five-foot-eleven, 224-pound defender tested well at his pro day, running a 4.62-second forty-yard dash with a 38-inch vertical jump and 26 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. The Alouettes already have an impressive group of Canadian linebackers but Smith’s versatility might make him too tempting to pass up.

15. Winnipeg Blue Bombers — QB Taylor Elgersma, Wilfrid Laurier

The reigning Hec Crighton Trophy winner’s star has skyrocketed since the Senior Bowl, which put him firmly on the NFL’s radar. At six-foot-five and 227 pounds, Elgersma has the size, smarts, and arm talent to become a franchise passer at the professional level. Though he’ll likely get an NFL shot off the jump, many scouts see him as a future CFL starter.

The quarterback position was once an afterthought in the CFL draft, but that’s changed thanks to players like Michael O’Connor, Nathan Rourke, and Tre Ford. Though most people around the league seem to believe there won’t be any quarterbacks taken before round two, don’t be surprised if Elgersma or Kurtis Rourke end up going in round one despite their NFL interest.

16. Toronto Argonauts — QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

The six-foot-four, 220-pound passer drew legitimate Heisman Trophy buzz with the Hoosiers this past season, throwing for 2,827 yards, 28 touchdowns, and four interceptions despite playing with a torn ACL, which has since been surgically repaired. Though the injury might stop him from being selected in the NFL draft, he’s expected to sign with a team as a priority free agent.

The former MAC MVP and second-team All-Big Ten selection has elite traits and the sterling reputation of his older brother, Nathan, as a hard worker and leader should only help his stock. Toronto has a full quarterback room right now but Rourke would be a great passer to have in the pipeline for years to come.

17. Calgary Stampeders — DL Ali Saad, Bowling Green

The six-foot-three, 280-pound defender played mostly defensive end as part of Bowling Green’s three-man front, though he projects as a CFL defensive tackle. The native of Windsor, Ont. was a two-year starter for the team, finishing his career with 35 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 22 quarterback pressures, and four forced fumbles.

Saad moves well in space for a player of his size and has the type of motor that should translate well to playing on a larger field. The addition of Saad could help the Stampeders start a Canadian defensive tackle, something they’ve generally done under Dave Dickenson but didn’t last season, as he develops into a potential game-changer.

18. Winnipeg Blue Bombers — OL Erik Andersen, Western

The native of London, Ont. was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian offensive tackle the last two seasons but might have to transition to guard at the professional level after posting moderate testing numbers at the CFL Combine. Andersen also suffered a concussion during on-field drills, which further lowered his stock.

The Mustangs run the ball as much as any other team in U Sports, making Andersen a good fit for the Blue Bombers. The six-foot-six, 314-pound blocker moves well and plays with good leverage despite his size, showing impressive flexibility.

19. B.C. Lions — OL Ethan Vibert, South Dakota State

The native of Regina, Sask. started at left guard for the Jackrabbits this past season after filling a depth role at centre the year before. Scouts call him a “mauler,” though he achieved higher pass-blocking grades than run-blocking grades from Pro Football Focus, which indicated he allowed zero sacks and 14 quarterback pressures in 2024.

The Lions added veteran David Foucault in free agency but need to do more to build the interior of their offensive line. Vibert probably doesn’t have the highest ceiling of any offensive lineman in this year’s draft but he’s got a high floor, making him a good fit for a B.C. team that’s looking to rebuild its interior.

Round Three

20. Calgary Stampeders — DB Mack Bannatyne, Alberta

The five-foot-eleven, 195-pound defender would be a perfect fit for his hometown Stampeders, who appear intent on starting two Canadians in the secondary. The reigning Canada West all-star made 109.5 total tackles, 12 pass knockdowns, and four interceptions over 28 collegiate games with the York Lions and Golden Bears and ran an impressive 4.54-second forty-yard dash at the CFL Combine.

21. Hamilton Tiger-Cats — DB Anton Haie, Laval

The native of Lévis, Que. is the type of special teams demon the Tiger-Cats need, having blocked five kicks during his collegiate career with the Rouge et Or. The five-foot-eleven, 199-pound defender could also provide depth at safety and strong-side linebacker.

22. Edmonton Elks — OL Arvin Hosseini, UBC

The Canada West all-star was arguably the best offensive lineman at this year’s CFL Combine. The native of North Vancouver, B.C. tested well for his six-foot-four, 310-pound frame and received elite coaching with the Thunderbirds from the late, great Dan Dorazio.

23. Montreal Alouettes — REC Joey Corcoran, New Hampshire

The Montreal, Que. native would be a good fit for his hometown team given their need to add depth behind Tyson Philpot. Though his testing numbers at the CFL Combine were pedestrian, sources have indicated that Corcoran interviewed well and would also have some value on special teams.

24. Edmonton Elks (via Ottawa) — DB Dolani Robinson, Regina

The Elks need to bulk up their Canadian depth at cornerback behind Tyrell Ford and Robinson is the perfect fit. The six-foot-two, 190-pound native of Toronto, Ont. only played 13 career U Sports games after his CJFL career with the Westshore Rebels but ran a 4.52-second forty-yard dash at the CFL Combine, which is great for his size.

25. Saskatchewan Roughriders — LB Seth Hundeby, Saskatchewan

The first-team U Sports All-Canadian tested exceptionally at the CFL Combine for his six-foot-two, 251-pound frame and has strong versatility, potentially contributing as an edge rusher, linebacker, and special teamer. If he weren’t returning to school to finish his degree, Hundeby would likely be selected a round higher than this.

26. Montreal Alouettes — DB Eric Cumberbatch, Ottawa

The two-time OUA all-star’s film doesn’t always back up his testing results but he’s an elite athlete, posting an eleven-foot, two-inch broad jump at the CFL Combine. The Alouettes need depth behind Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Cumberbatch should be able to flex his athletic traits on special teams.

27. Winnipeg Blue Bombers — RB Joey Zorn, Windsor

The native of Flint, Mich., who qualified for Canadian status after graduating from Windsor, is the perfect replacement for Johnny Augustine as a special teams player and backup to Brady Oliveira. Zorn ran for 1,869 yards and seven touchdowns with the Lancers but also has experience on defence, having been a safety at Michigan State University in 2020.

28. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (via Toronto) — DL Silas Hubert, Queen’s

The former first-team U Sports All-Canadian has undergone surgery on both of his shoulders over the past two years, which lowered his stock slightly, though he’s still a beast of a defender at six-foot-five and 265 pounds, recording 22.5 tackles for loss over 24 career games. The Tiger-Cats already have Hubert’s older brother, Owen, on the roster, so it would only make sense for them to complete the set.

Round Four

29. B.C. Lions (via Calgary) — DL Isaiah Bagnah, BYU

The six-foot-three, 261-pound native of Lethbridge, Alta. saw his stock fall after posting moderate testing numbers at the Big 12 pro day and CFL Combine but has experience at defensive end and linebacker, recording 110 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 28 quarterback pressures, three pass knockdowns, and two forced fumbles over 50 collegiate games at Boise State and BYU, 23 of which he started.

30. Toronto Argonauts (via Hamilton) — DL Kolade Amusan, Windsor

The two-time second-team U Sports All-Canadian is one of the oldest players in this year’s draft, which means he’s ready to contribute now. The six-foot-one, 247-pound defender, who was born in Woodbury, Minn., recorded 36 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks over 36 career games with the Lancers.

31. Edmonton Elks — RB Ope Oshinubi, Alberta

The native of Calgary, Alta. only rushed for 768 yards with the Golden Bears as he spent most of his career behind Matthew Peterson, but his testing numbers from the CFL Combine were exceptional, running a 4.41-second forty-yard dash at six-foot-one and 219 pounds. Oshinubi should be able to contribute as a depth player at running back while also playing on special teams.

32. Calgary Stampeders (via B.C.) — DL Trey Laing, Eastern Michigan

The American-born edge rusher qualified for Canadian citizenship through his father, Trace, who was raised in Mississauga, Ont. and played for the Argonauts in 1994. Over six collegiate seasons at the University of South Florida, East Mississippi Community College, Southern University, Indiana University, and Eastern Michigan University — yes, he was a member of five collegiate programs — Laing recorded 33 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

33. Ottawa Redblacks — LB Nicky-Alexander Farinaccio, Montreal

The six-foot-one, 217-pound defender won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top standup defensive player in U Sports football in 2022 after recording 10.5 sacks, though his production declined over the next two years due in part to injury. Farinaccio did not attend the recent CFL Combine due to a problem with his hamstring.

34. Saskatchewan Roughriders — DL Max Von Muehldorfer, Western

The six-foot-one, 290-pound native of Calgary, Alta. was a riser at this year’s CFL Combine where he did 34 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press and performed well in the one-on-ones. The first-team OUA all-star recorded 43.5 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass knockdown over 23 collegiate games with the Mustangs.

35. Montreal Alouettes — OL Gavin Coakes, UBC

The native of Winnipeg, Man. was unable to attend the CFL Combine due to a broken foot, which lowered his draft stock. The six-foot-three, 314-pound blocker played 36 career games with the Thunderbirds.

36. Winnipeg Blue Bombers — REC Ethan Jordan, Wilfrid Laurier

The two-time first-team U Sports All-Canadian was Taylor Elgersma’s favourite target with the Golden Hawks as they connected 243 times for 3,274 yards and 27 touchdowns. The five-foot-eleven, 177-pound target is still a little undersized, though he added weight for the CFL Combine and still ran a blistering 4.44-second forty-yard dash.

37. Toronto Argonauts — DB King Ambers, East Texas A&M

The six-foot-two, 191-pound native of Pickering, Ont. recorded 10 pass knockdowns and five interceptions during his collegiate career and ran a 4.51-second forty-yard dash at his pro day, showing he has the size and athleticism to play cornerback at the professional level. The Argonauts have experimented with Canadians at cornerback the past few seasons, so this seems like a nice fit.

Best of the rest: DL Muftah Ageli, Northwestern Oklahoma State; DL Ty Anderson, Alberta; DB Ethan Ball, Calgary; OL Alex Berwick, Western; RB Ludovick Choquette, Long Island; FB Skyler Griffith, UBC; REC Hakeem Harris, Davenport; LB Liam Hoskins, Windsor; REC Vyshonne Janusas, Guelph; RB Isaiah Knight, UBC; LB Gabriel Lessard, Montreal; DL Gabriel Maisonneuve, Montreal; DL Nate Martey, Arkansas State; DB Ashton Miller-Melancon, Queen’s; DL Liam Reid, Calgary; TE Quincy Vaughn, North Dakota; REC Rhett Vavra, Saskatchewan; REC Daniel Wiebe, Saskatchewan.