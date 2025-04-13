Vernon Adams Jr. acquisition ’95 percent’ of Jalen Philpot’s decision to re-sign with Calgary Stampeders

There was one determining factor in Canadian receiver Jalen Philpot’s decision to re-sign with the Calgary Stampeders this offseason: the fact that Vernon Adams Jr. would be throwing him the ball.

“I would say it was 95 percent,” Philpot told 3DownNation. “That little five percent is obviously wanting to stay in Calgary, that’s where my girlfriend is and I have some friends and family there that I’ve created over the last seven years. But, man, I was just really looking for a guy that was motivated and really could see the full potential of myself.”

Adams Jr. was acquired via trade from the B.C. Lions in November, bringing an end to challenging 2024 season. He was considered the front-runner for Most Outstanding Player at the mid-way point of the year before a knee injury and the return of Canadian pivot Nathan Rourke from the NFL kicked off several months of controversy.

The 32-year-old was eventually given back his starting job for the playoffs, finishing the year 197-of-302 passing for 2,929 yards, 16 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, but was promptly shown the door for his troubles. Like everyone else reading the tea leaves, Philpot knew that the Stampeders were a likely destination and tested the waters with his potential pivot before the move was made.

“We had some conversations last year before the season ended when everyone kind of knew there was something big that was going to happen with him. Just talking to him and hearing that he was motivated and happy to potentially maybe come to Calgary, that was awesome,” Philpot recalled.

“He’s a guy that’s just so motivated. He shows up every day. He’s the first guy in the gym, last guy to leave the gym, first guy in the facility, last guy to leave the facility. It just felt like a no-brainer. It’s one of those things where he didn’t have to say anything. He was just so motivated. You could just tell by the way he was talking that it was like, how can I not play with a guy like this?”

Philpot signed a two-year extension with the Stampeders in December, just nine days after Adams restructured his own contract with the team. While the fourth-year pass catcher was paid handsomely to put his name on the dotted line and is expected to take home $165,000 in hard money next year, it came at the expense of being able to test the open market.

Despite speculation that he wanted to reunite with his brother, Tyson, in Montreal or return to his home province with the B.C. Lions, Philpot’s real priority was ensuring his skillset was maximized. Adams, who had previous experience throwing passes to his twin entered the organization with a clear vision for how he wanted Jalen to be utilized.

“That was one of the big things for me talking to him and re-signing was he was watching old game film and he would be like, ‘Play one, Montreal, this is your ball,'” Philpot explained. “I’m like, OK, if this guy’s going back and looking at that kind of stuff and he’s really locked in and knowing that there’s opportunities for me to make plays then it’s a no-brainer for me to stay in Calgary.”

“I feel like in the past, there’s been some questions about how they used me, but they just really showed me that when I’m healthy, they can put me in positions to make plays. At the end of the day, that’s what I really cared about. I wanted a team that was really going to invest in me. I felt like that was the best move for myself.”

Philpot set new career highs in 2024 with the Stampeders, catching 66 passes for 659 yards and three touchdowns, but feels he has yet to reach his true potential. He is already working towards that with Adams, recently linking up for offseason workouts with Reggie Begelton and other members of the receiving corps in Houston.

Having now caught passes from his new quarterback, the Delta, B.C. native says he’s lived up to his lofty expectations.

“It’s unspoken. He’s super funny, goofy. He’ll be your best friend, but he also knows when to turn that notch on and it’s go time. One thing that I picked up off him was he’s the ultimate leader,” Philpot said of Adams. “Having gone to the field and trained with him, you just get to see that in-person. He is a well-oiled machine and he is pissed off and motivated this year. It’s just so exciting.”

That bodes well for a Stampeders organization that stumbled to a last place finish in 2024 and missed the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. The team has faced accusations of complacency and declining leadership in recent years but Philpot has sensed a shift. Whether it be the promise of hot breakfasts, the refurbishment of McMahon Stadium’s turf, or major acquisitions like that of Adams and pass rusher Folarin Orimolade, Calgary has done enough to restore his confidence in the future.

“It feels like we just ripped a couple of pages out of the book and we’re starting fresh,” he remarked.

“If they’re going to talk the talk, you’ve got to walk the walk and I feel like they’re definitely doing that. The energy is different in there. That’s one thing that I’ve noticed the past three years is that there’s been a certain level of where they’re holding guys and players, but that is kind of out the window and the bar has gone up. It’s awesome. It’s the atmosphere that I’m looking for. Hold everyone to a certain standard, this is Calgary Stampeder football.”