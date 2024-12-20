Twin secured: Stampeders extend Canadian receiver Jalen Philpot through 2026

The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian receiver Jalen Philpot to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2026.

According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, Philpot will earn $185,000 in hard money next season and $190,000 in 2026, plus possible all-star incentives.

“A key to our growth as a team will be the continued development of our talented young players and Jalen definitely fits that description,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. “We’re glad to bring him back and look forward to watching him take the next step in his career progression.”

Selected fifth overall in the 2022 CFL Draft, Philpot has played 32 regular-season games for the Stamps and has recorded 89 catches for 976 yards and six touchdowns as well as 217 rushing yards and 573 kickoff return yards.

After missing all of 2023 with injury, the native of Delta, B.C. had a breakout campaign last season, posting 66 receptions for 659 yards and three touchdowns in 18 games while adding 15 carries for 115 yards on the ground.

“I’m excited to be back in Calgary,” said Philpot. “I’m looking forward to trying to change the narrative and help bring the team back to its winning culture.”

Prior to his CFL career, Philpot played 22 games over three seasons at the University of Calgary, recording 113 receptions for 1,889 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was twice named a first-team all-Canadian, also winning a Vanier Cup in 2019.

Jalen is the identical twin brother of Montreal Alouettes’ receiver Tyson Philpot, who was leading the CFL in receiving yardage last year prior to suffering a season-ending injury. The siblings are the sons of former CFL running back Cory Philpot.