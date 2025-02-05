2025 CFL salary cap limit jumps over $400,000 due to increased league revenues

The CFL’s salary cap for the 2025 season has jumped over $400,000 due to increased league revenues.

Teams expected the salary cap limit to be $5,65,000 million for the 2025 season. However, it has jumped by $412,365 to $6,062,365 million — a 7.3 percent increase. Compared to the 2024 salary cap which was $5,525,000, it’s up $537,365 — a 9.7 increase. The lift comes from the revenue growth-sharing model in the collective bargaining agreement.

“This increase is a direct result of the dedication and sacrifices of our members, both past and present,” CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian said in a memo to union members. “For too long, salary cap growth has lagged behind the economic realities. With this adjustment, we’re seeing a much-needed correction, one that finally catches up to the rate of inflation and prioritizes the financial well-being of CFL players.”

According to the CBA terms, the CFL established an initial baseline mark for defined league revenue during the 2022 season, which takes into account revenues for the league and its nine franchises. If revenues exceeded the initial baseline in subsequent seasons, that uptick can be added to the following year’s salary cap at the Players’ Association’s discretion.

“The strategy we put in place in 2022 has strengthened our league. Our extensive product review has yielded a fun, fast and entertaining game — one that attracts attention and inspires people to fall in love with Canadian football. Fans and partners have leaned in, investing in the potential and promise of our great game,” commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement.

“The past three seasons have seen year-over-year growth in attendance and gameday revenue. Our owners are more committed and stronger than ever before, and the business community has recognized this success in our game. This wave of support has triggered our growth sharing model, signaling a bright future ahead.”

For every dollar revenue increases above the baseline, a quarter is supposed to be allocated to the salary cap, which is then split evenly between all nine teams. However, the cap increases are not compounded and the formula result needs to exceed the previously mandated minimum increase per team to take effect — $75,000 in 2024 and $125,000 in 2025.

The CFLPA filed a grievance in November 2023 claiming the union had not been given the requisite information needed to complete its audit for the 2022 initial baseline revenue nearly a year after that mark was supposed to be set.

It’s the second-biggest salary cap lift in modern CFL history. The largest came after a landmark TSN television deal infused $600,000 in 2014 and took the salary cap limit to $5 million.