Montreal Alouettes extend veteran backup QB Caleb Evans

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American quarterback Caleb Evans to a one-year contract extension.

Evans began the 2024 season as the Alouettes’ primary backup behind Cody Fajardo before eventually being bumped down the depth chart in favour of Davis Alexander. He remained the team’s primary short-yardage option before suffering a season-ending knee injury while playing in relief of Alexander in August.

Through eight games last year, the 26-year-old completed 26-of-45 passes for 307 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing 26 times for 55 yards and four majors.

“Caleb has been with us for two years and has integrated well into our team,” Alouettes’ general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “He is capable of playing an important role on our team, and regardless of the playbook, we know he will do what is asked of him. He’s a solid insurance policy at quarterback in our eyes.”

The native of Mansfield, Tex. began his CFL career with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2021, playing two seasons in the nation’s capital before moving to Montreal. In 52 career games, he has thrown for 3,460 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions while running for another 943 yards and 31 scores.

Prior to his professional career, Evans appeared in 43 games over four seasons at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, including 39 starts. He amassed 9,523 passing yards, throwing 58 touchdown passes and 38 interceptions with the Warhawks.