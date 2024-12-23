Montreal Alouettes extend Canadian OL Justin Lawrence, sign two

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian offensive lineman Justin Lawrence to a contract extension through 2026. He was already under contract for 2025.

The six-foot-one, 310-pound blocker joined the Alouettes as a free agent in 2023 and has been the team’s starting centre for the past two years, playing all 36 regular season games. He helped Montreal win the Grey Cup in 2023 and finish atop the East Division at 12-5-1 in 2024.

“Justin has played every game for our team as a starter since he joined us,” said general manager Danny Maciocia. “He is an extremely important player. The offensive line will continue to find openings so that our quarterbacks, running backs, and receivers can gain momentum, and Lawrence will play a big role in our offence.”

The native of Edmonton, Alta. was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft out of the University of Alberta. He played three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders and won a Grey Cup as a rookie. He signed with the Toronto Argonauts in 2022 and was named All-East Division while winning another CFL championship.

The Alouettes have also signed American defensive lineman Jerron Cage and American defensive back Darion McKenzie.

Cage attended training camp with Montreal in 2024 and spent a few weeks during the regular season on the team’s practice roster. The six-foot-four, 310-pound native of Cincinnati, Ohio played 30 collegiate games over five seasons at Ohio State University, recording 34 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, one pass knockdown, and three fumble recoveries.

McKenzie played 43 collegiate games at Merrimack University where he made 84 tackles, seven interceptions, 31 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.