Alouettes’ assistant OL coach David Brown proposes on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Montreal Alouettes’ offensive line coach David Brown secured both a fiancée and a viral moment on Wednesday night, proposing to his long-time girlfriend during a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Brown and his partner, Danielle Bryant, were in the studio audience for the Bravo network’s nightly talk show in New York when they were invited down to the stage by host Andy Cohen under the guise of asking a fan question for the online After Show. The former CFL offensive lineman then revealed that his query wasn’t for any of the guests on the stage, asking Cohen for his advice on whether “girlfriend” was still an appropriate title after a seven-and-a-half-year relationship. The television personality agreed it was not, prompting Brown to drop to one knee and pop the question.

Danielle agreed to the proposal, sparking applause from the audience. Guests Melissa Gorga and Bronwyn Newport of the Real Housewives franchise looked on in complete surprise as Brown expressed his jubilation, screaming “Let’s f***ing go” to the crowd.

Congrats to my former @westernuFB teammate and now @MTLAlouettes assistant OL coach David Brown on his proposal and engagement on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” show last night 💜💍 🎥 @BravoWWHL x @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/tFX0Xg6WCv — Alex McComb (@alexmmccomb) December 19, 2024

In a later interview with Cohen, Brown said that despite his pro football background, he has become a huge fan of Bravo reality TV thanks to his future wife. The TV host revealed that he had received a DM from Brown asking for tickets to the taping and saying that he intended to propose in New York, before Cohen responded to suggest he do it on the show.

Brown just concluded his first season as a coach with the Alouettes after spending three seasons with the organization as a player. The Western product played 28 games and made nine starts in his first two years in Montreal but spent the entirety of 2023 on the six-game injured list assisting Brodeur-Jordain. He previously spent three years with the Calgary Stampeders after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 CFL Draft.

The 30-year-old earned a Grey Cup ring with the Alouettes in 2023 and a Vanier Cup ring with Western in 2017, but the most important piece of jewellery is the one he gave away on TV.