Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Montreal Alouettes trading Cody Fajardo to the Edmonton Elks in exchange for McLeod Bethel-Thompson, the CFLPA’s first-ever CFL team report card, three teams hiring new defensive coordinators, early odds to win next year’s Grey Cup, some key contract extensions, and several CFL players doing multiple NFL workouts.

