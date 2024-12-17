Canadian LB Frédéric Chagnon retires after seven seasons in CFL

Canadian linebacker Frédéric Chagnon is retiring after seven seasons in the CFL.

The six-foot-four, 230-pound native of Montreal, Que. was originally a third-round pick in the 2017 CFL Draft out of the Université de Montréal to the B.C. Lions. He played three seasons with the team before stints with the Ottawa Redblacks and Montreal Alouettes.

“I thank Frédéric for his valuable contributions during his three years with us,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “Regardless of his role on defence or on special teams, he was always showed up for the team. Frédéric is a true leader, and his attitude was exemplary.”

Chagnon recorded 27 defensive tackles, 51 special teams tackles, and one sack over 58 career CFL games. He won a Grey Cup with Montreal in 2023 and a Vanier Cup while playing under Maciocia with the Carabins in 2014.