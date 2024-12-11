Montreal Alouettes bring back four players, including Laurier standout Tanner Nelmes

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American quarterback James Morgan, Canadian running back Tanner Nelmes, American receiver Jose Barbon, and Canadian defensive back Vincent Delisle.

Morgan spent most of the 2024 season on Montreal’s practice roster, dressing for three games but not recording any statistics. The six-foot-four, 229-pound passer was a fourth-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent his entire rookie year with the team without seeing the field during the regular season before being waived at the end of training camp in 2021.

The native of Green Bay, Wis. had practice roster stints with the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jets, Indianapolis Colts, and Arizona Cardinals from 2021 to 2023 but never saw the field. He was also a member of the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers in 2023, completing 47.9 percent of his pass attempts for 210 yards.

Nelmes signed with the Alouettes after going unselected in the 2024 CFL Draft and attended training camp with the team before being sent back to school. The six-foot, 215-pound native of Guelph, Ont. helped Wilfrid Laurier reach the Vanier Cup this past season, rushing for 1,109 yards and five touchdowns. He is now under contract with Montreal through 2027.

Barbon spent most of this past season on the practice roster, dressing for two games and catching three passes for 17 yards. The 24-year-old originally signed with the Calgary Stampeders in 2023 but didn’t dress for any regular season games with the team. The five-foot-eleven, 182-pound target caught 138 passes for 1,608 yards and four touchdowns during his collegiate career at Temple University.

Delisle was an eighth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft out of Université Laval and returned to school to help the team win the Vanier Cup. The six-foot-two, 190-pound native of Quebec City, Que. made 54.5 tackles, one interception, and six knockdowns over the course of his collegiate career with the Rouge et Or.