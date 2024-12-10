Montreal Alouettes extend Canadian DL Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund through 2026

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund to a contract extension through 2026. He was already under contract for 2025.

The six-foot-two, 248-pound defender was named All-East Division this past season after recording 36 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, seven sacks, and one forced fumble over 17 regular season games. He was also the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian.

The 28-year-old native of Dartmouth, N.S. joined the team as a free agent this past off-season following a three-year run with the Calgary Stampeders. He has made 88 defensive tackles, 14 special teams tackles, 21 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 59 career CFL regular season games.

“Isaac quickly integrated into our defensive core and his way of playing greatly helped our team,” said general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “As the season progressed, he became more comfortable. He finished the season strong and we are excited that he is extending his stay with us. He is an important piece for our team.”

Adeyemi-Berglund was a first-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft out of Southeastern Louisiana University where he made 135 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks, and six forced fumbles over 33 collegiate games.